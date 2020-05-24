Federer thinks the return of tennis is ‘too far’

The break in March began when Federer was already sidelined as he was recovering from knee surgery.

Sunday marked the first day of the French Open in its usual spot on the tennis calendar – in March, however, it was rescheduled for September – and another grand slam for Wimbledon in July.

“I’m happy with my body now and I still believe that the trip is too far to return,” the 38-year-old continued. “I think it is emotionally important to enjoy this break, which I played a lot of tennis.

“When I come back and have a goal of training, I get super motivated.”

Federer Undoubtedly Tennis’ Outstanding supportive player , And the possibility of competing without spectators does not appeal to him.

“When we were training, there weren’t many,” said the men’s record 20-time Grand Slam champion. “It is possible to play if we have no fans. On the other hand, I really hope that the circuit can return to normal.

“And hold off until the time is right. The stadium is at least a third or half full. But, for me, playing big tournaments is completely empty.”

Nadal, unlike Federer, only started to practice recently. The Spaniard would be favored to win the 20th Major and Ty Federer if he ever played the French Open, as he collected a record 12 titles at Roland Garros.

The next Grand Slam is scheduled for the US Open in New York in August, which organizers are expected to announce in June.