sport

Federer thinks the return of tennis is ‘too far’

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Iris J Cook
0 Views

European football though The Bundesliga reappeared last week Behind the closed doors and the La Liga of Spain Resume is set to start By the middle of next month, the last official word from tennis officials was to suspend all action until July.

The break in March began when Federer was already sidelined as he was recovering from knee surgery.

Sunday marked the first day of the French Open in its usual spot on the tennis calendar – in March, however, it was rescheduled for September – and another grand slam for Wimbledon in July.

“I don’t train at this time because I don’t see a reason to be honest,” Federer told three-time French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten – who is raising funds for coronavirus support in his home country of Brazil – in a video interview Tennis.com reported.

“I’m happy with my body now and I still believe that the trip is too far to return,” the 38-year-old continued. “I think it is emotionally important to enjoy this break, which I played a lot of tennis.

“When I come back and have a goal of training, I get super motivated.”

Federer Undoubtedly Tennis’ Outstanding supportive player, And the possibility of competing without spectators does not appeal to him.

“When we were training, there weren’t many,” said the men’s record 20-time Grand Slam champion. “It is possible to play if we have no fans. On the other hand, I really hope that the circuit can return to normal.

“And hold off until the time is right. The stadium is at least a third or half full. But, for me, playing big tournaments is completely empty.”

Federer was active on social media during the lockdown, sparking public debate over the merger of men’s and women’s tours With a tweet last month And a Funny Instagram Live With tennis opponent Rafael Nadal.

Nadal, unlike Federer, only started to practice recently. The Spaniard would be favored to win the 20th Major and Ty Federer if he ever played the French Open, as he collected a record 12 titles at Roland Garros.

The next Grand Slam is scheduled for the US Open in New York in August, which organizers are expected to announce in June.

You may also like

About the author

Iris J Cook

Iris J Cook

Amateur problem solver. Extreme food practitioner. Organizer. Gamer. Incurable explorer.

View all posts

Leave a Comment