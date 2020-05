Federer thinks the return of tennis is ‘too far’

European football though The Bundesliga reappeared last week Behind the closed doors and the La Liga of Spain Resume is set to start By the middle of next month, the last official word from tennis officials was to suspend all action until July.

The break in March began when Federer was already sidelined as he was recovering from knee surgery.

Sunday marked the first day of the French Open in its usual spot on the tennis calendar – in March, however, it was rescheduled for September – and another grand slam for Wimbledon in July.

“I don’t train at this time because I don’t see a reason to be honest,” Federer told three-time French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten – who is raising funds for coronavirus support in his home country of Brazil – in a video interview Tennis.com reported