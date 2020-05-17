Feeding people and keeping restaurants afloat: The epidemic of a CNN hero

Typically, the team creates a large, makeshift field kitchen with hundreds of volunteers. But to respond to the disaster, Hayes realized that his team’s normal work ethic was not possible.

“Our model is based on scale and has brought together a large number of volunteers to help push those meals out,” said 2017 CNN Hero Hayes. “With Kovid-19, because of the social distance … it really isn’t on the cards.”

Therefore, he rented a space in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, and some volunteers safely produced a few hundred meals a day for people with veterans and the homeless.

But Hayes wanted to do more.

“With the layoffs of so many employees, seniors are unable to close their homes and schools and serve meals … the need is growing,” he said. “It’s like a wave across the country right now.”

Hayes knew that many restaurants were closed due to the virus, leaving thousands of employees out of work, including many part-time workers who were ineligible for unemployment. Eventually, he realized that one problem might help solve another.

“We were thinking, ‘Well, why not restaurants?’

The result came Operation Restaurant Relief , A program aimed at keeping small businesses afloat, keeping people on the job and providing thousands of free meals to those in need.

Planning is simple. Hayes’ nonprofit deals with restaurants or caterers on the verge of closing or closing. The company charges businesses and provides food for dessert. In turn, the business prepares at least 2,500 meals a day for those in need.

“We provide all the food there, the necessary supplies to keep the meal together,” Hayes said. “And then trying to connect them with organizations looking for food in their community.”

In late March, the group launched a pilot program with Playboys Barbecue. The Kansas City restaurant was forced to close one of its three locations because of the Kovid-19 and laid off 40 employees.

“In my 28 years of management, this is the worst thing I have ever had to do,” says restaurant founder Todd Johns CNN affiliate WDAF

When Hayes approached him with his idea, Johns was surprised. In their partnership, he recruited six employees and served more than 35,000 meals to the community. This effort proved that Hayes’ idea could work.

“To help a small business owner who is struggling to bridge the gap, it makes (me) feel… very satisfied,” Hayes says. “It’s our own little stimulus package.”

Operation BBQ Relief is now partnering with 12 restaurants nationwide. For senior citizens, families affected by recent evictions and the homeless – as well as hospital staff and first responders – they have provided nearly 850,000 meals to food insecure people.

Hayes is not the only one who has realized the benefits of working with the restaurant industry that is struggling to feed the hungry.

In mid-April, acclaimed chef Josండ Andrస్s and his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, announced a similar program, which would pay restaurants $ 10 for every meal they make for a vulnerable population.

For Hayes – today marks its group’s 9th anniversary – the recipe is simple.

“It’s about providing meals, creating jobs and helping businesses. It’s a triple win,” he said. “Together, we’re feeding more people.”

CNN’s Kathleen Toner spoke with Hayes about her work. Below is a revised version of their conversation.

CNN: How does the partnership between your company and the restaurant work?

Stan Hayes: OBR is really the center point. We offer logistics – all food and necessary supplies to keep the meal together. Our culinary team meets with them, what we serve them, food wise, the equipment they have. Not every one of these is a barbecue restaurant, but we still serve those hot, comforting meals.

Our logistics teams also help them connect with companies looking for food. Many people think that 2,500 meals a day is a tough part. But it is not. It packs them up and brings them into the community. If we can make those connections using a virtual team, we will keep our people safe and we will continue to do business.

CNN: Why are restaurants well suited to doing this during the pandemic?

Hays: Safety is a major concern right now, especially in food service. There is a lot of protocol right now – changing your gloves every 30 minutes, wiping surfaces with a sanitizer, etc. every 30 minutes. Restaurants are used to those types of health conditions and they can make sure they are doing everything the CDC recommends.

We also make sure they keep their own protocols – like separating the front and back of the house. The kitchen is where the food is produced, but the front team is together to get people going.

CNN: How challenging is this for you? You need to develop a completely different way of working.

Hays: I am very proud of my team. We took a prototype that has been operating for almost nine years, flipped it on its head and said, “Hey, this is what we need to do to adapt, so we can move forward and help during this crisis.” It took a large group of people to work together to make this happen. When you have a heart that wants to do something, it really shows that you can find a way to do it.