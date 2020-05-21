World

Female Fortune 500 CEOs reach all-time highs, but this is still a small percentage

by Ayhan
Despite the rise in the number of female CEOs, it is only 7.4% of the Fortune 500 Rank businesses The magazine edits every year.
Last year There are 33, up from 24 in 2018. And if that really matters, there are only two female-led companies 20 years ago Fortune.

New additions to the list include taking on the role of CEO from male predecessor, Caroline Tomey with UPS as of June 1, Hayward Donegan from Rite Aid, Sonia Single from Gap Inc., and Kristin C with Zoetis. Franklin Resources are Peck and Jennifer Johnson.

Of the 37 female CEOs, some are leaders of companies that have landed on the Fortune 500 for the first time this year, according to Fortune: Materials Business and Commercial Metals CEO Barbara R. Fuller. Smith and Najik S, CEO of Government Information. Keen Technology Company Science Applications International.

A study last year from S&P Global Market Intelligence Public companies with female CEOs or CFOs are often found to be more profitable and have better stock price performance.

The study suggests that boards hold higher standards than men before hiring female CEOs and CFOs.

Although women are making significant strides to break up, racial diversity is not yet over. Almost all are white.

According to Fortune, only three of this year’s Fortune 500 female CEOs are women of color: Gap Inc.’s Single, Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su and Yum China CEO Joey Watt.

Mary Winston of Bed Bath & Beyond was the first black woman to become the Fortune 500 CEO after Xerox’s Ursula Burns stepped down a few years ago and was replaced by Winston, according to Fortune. No Latinas have CEO roles.

Although female CEOs are on the Fortune 500 list, it is important to note that many of these female leaders are at the bottom of the list. According to Fortune, only seven women run Fortune 100 companies. CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, Runs the largest.

