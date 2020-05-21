Female Fortune 500 CEOs reach all-time highs, but this is still a small percentage

Despite the rise in the number of female CEOs, it is only 7.4% of the Fortune 500 Rank businesses The magazine edits every year.

Last year There are 33, up from 24 in 2018. And if that really matters, there are only two female-led companies 20 years ago Fortune

New additions to the list include taking on the role of CEO from male predecessor, Caroline Tomey with UPS as of June 1, Hayward Donegan from Rite Aid, Sonia Single from Gap Inc., and Kristin C with Zoetis. Franklin Resources are Peck and Jennifer Johnson.

Of the 37 female CEOs, some are leaders of companies that have landed on the Fortune 500 for the first time this year, according to Fortune: Materials Business and Commercial Metals CEO Barbara R. Fuller. Smith and Najik S, CEO of Government Information. Keen Technology Company Science Applications International.