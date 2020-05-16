Five cornerbacks the Giants could consider

There may be a new bidder for the Logan Ryan sweepstakes.

The Giants may not play for one of their starting cornerbacks again after 2019, when first-round draft pick DeAndre Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault. As of Friday night, his list status had not changed (he had not yet been arrested).

The cornerback Giants were essential when the offseason began, which is why the bulk of free-agency spending started with James Bradberry opposite Baker. If the Giants return to free agency to replace Baker, they’ll have $ 16.6 million in cap space, according to NFLPA records, before they need nearly $ 7 million to sign the 2020 draft class.

Here are the top options available, with their age in parenthesis:

Logan Ryan (29): The New Jersey native and Rutgers’ production career comes with 105 tackles, 4.5 bases and four interceptions with the Titans. He spent his first four seasons with the Patriots, where he played special teams under new Giants coach Joe Judge. Ryan says the Titans are not interested in returning to a one-year, $ 10 million deal (not raising). The Jets are part of his market.

Dre Kirkpatrick (30): The former first-round draft pick has played 99 games and made 67 starts in eight seasons for the Bengals. He finished last season with a hyperextended knee in an injured reserve and was released in March. He played at the University of Alabama when he was a judge’s assistant coach.

Darkwiz Denard (28): Another former Bengals prospect, Denard had agreed to a three-year, $ 13.5 million deal with the Jaguars in March, but fell. For Pro Football Focus, he was rated the 25th cornerback in the NFL last season.

Brandon Carr (33): How is it to stabilize the uncertainty? Kors never lost a single game in his 12-year NFL career, starting a total of 192 games for the Chiefs, Cowboys and Ravens. The Ravens rejected this option on Carr’s contract in March, but the Giants’ position could give the former Cowboys a reunion with coach Jerome Henderson.

B.W. Web (30): Webb is the definition of a passenger, changing teams after each of the last eight seasons. He played above his contract for the Giants in 2018 and has grown into a leader in the young locker room. The Giants set the Bengals (three years, .5 10.5 million) in the last offseason, but the Web was cut in March.