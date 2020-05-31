Five-month-old Brazilian baby survived coronavirus after 32 days in coma

A few months after he was born, he was diagnosed with Dom Kovid-19 at Pro-Cardiaco Hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

He spent 54 days in the hospital – 32 of them in an induced coma and connected to a ventilator, Dom’s father Wagner told Andrade CNN.

“He had some trouble breathing, so doctors thought it was a bacterial infection,” he says. “But the drugs didn’t work and he got worse. Then I and my wife decided to take him to a second hospital and they tested him. It was a coronavirus.”

It is uncertain how Dome contracted the coronavirus. According to Andrade, he may have survived while visiting relatives’ home. “At the end of the breath my wife noticed the noise,” he said. “We called some doctors and one of them told us to record the video. After she saw it, she ordered us to take him to the hospital immediately.” Andrade and his wife, Vivian Montero, said Dome’s recovery was “a miracle.” “At first, I was relieved, and then indescribable happiness,” Andrade said. “We are very much looking forward to returning home for more than 50 days.” Dom celebrates his 6-month birthday on June 14 at home with his parents. Brazil has reported at least 25 Covid-19 related deaths in infants as young as 12 months, according to statistics from the country’s health ministry. In the past week, Latin America has become the epicenter of the global pandemic. With 465,166 virus cases and 27,878 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics, Brazil is the most difficult country in the region.

CNN’s Tatiana Arias writes in Atlanta and journalist Rodrigo Pedroso reports from S పాo Paulo, Brazil.