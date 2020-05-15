Five sailors in the USS Roosevelt will receive the COVID-19 for the second time

Five Navy sailors in the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for coronavirus after it appeared to have recovered from COVID-19 – forcing further restrictions on the ship.

The men tested positive for the virus after the aircraft carrier docked in Guam in March, but was allowed to return to the ship after a pair of negative tests in one or two days.

Researchers on the mysterious resurrection of infectious diseases are trying to understand the novel virus, including how immunity works.

The Navy said Friday that the sailors were back on duty and then reported the symptoms before testing the positives again.

“These five sailors developed symptoms of influenza-like illness and did the right thing in reporting to the medical for evaluation,” the Associated Press reported in a statement.

A recent study on 277 patients who were found to be infected with the virus for the second time in South Korea It was decided that false-positive testing was responsible. The tests found the dead virus still in people’s bodies, not a second active infection, the research found.

The spread of the virus in Roosevelt allows officials a rare opportunity to study populations that are not free to leave federal custody. About 1,000 of the 4,800 crew members tested positive after entering the ship in Guam.

About one-fourth of infected men are allowed to return to work.

Roosevelt’s infections became national news when Captain Brett Crozier warned against the outbreak of his chain of command. His message leaked to the media, for which he was ordered by then Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modley.

Modley resigned after he strongly defended the deportation of Crozier to the beloved captain’s staff, saying he was “too ignorant or too stupid” if his warning about the virus was not leaked.

President Trump repeatedly weighed on the ship’s leadership issues, expressing sympathy for Crozier, writing in writing that “there is no need to be Ernest Hemingway.”

In his email, Crozier wrote: “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to look after our most trusted asset – our sailors. “Instead of a ship for the model sailors, they have to increase their strength in” overthrowing the virus ” [we] Chinese or North Koreans or Russians would be overthrown. “

Crozier, reportedly tested positive for the virus, Temporarily assigned For a Navy Staff job in San Diego.