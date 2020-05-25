Football players get out of lockdown with some unexpected new forms

Most players have their own celebrity hair salons, while others fly their favorite barbers to team camps in international competitions.

After returning to training at their clubs in recent weeks, some footballers showed their barbers their weight in gold.

Inter Milan defender Ashley Young (amazing) hair loss ability is a very surprising revelation.

For years, the Englishman chose a shaved head – he even flew his stylist from England to Italy to continue his signature look earlier this year – but the 34-year-old survived the lockdown with a luscious head of hair.

It may surprise you why he didn’t show his locks so quickly.

A footballer’s hair often seems to be the subject of conversation (albeit without his own fault) Paul Pogba.

To the annoyance of television pundit Graeme Souness, the French have experimented with many styles and colors over the years. Liverpool Great has regularly criticized Pogba’s hairdos since his return to the English Premier League in 2016.

The 27-year-old youngster arrived to train for Manchester United last week, and many are wondering what the midfielder’s new style will do for Souness.

Some footballers are definitely rocking the lockdown chic better than others.

Taking inspiration from Actor Jason Momoa, Liverpool goalkeeper Alison is one of the few who have entered from the lockdown.

Speaking of Liverpool players, Roberto Firmino – who usually plays with little back and sides – has had a tremendous transformation. Mo Salah may have an opponent for the best curls on the team.

An eagle-eyed fan found an unusual resemblance to the young Ross Geller of “Friends.”

Eric Lamela took matters into his own hands, though many players seemed to be flowing freely.

Tottenham forward has been trained with finely trimmed peroxide-copper locks, possibly inspired by Lionel Messi’s old form.

Chelsea star midfielder N’Golo Conte is another to be included in the ‘surprise head of hair’ category.

Since the rise in prominence in Leicester, the decadent Frenchman has always had a soft dome. Now, in 2020, we can add Conte to our list of things we don’t want to do.