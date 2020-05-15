Atulayer, a 200-year-old village in Sichuan Province, made headlines around the world in 2016 when schoolchildren were photographed climbing hillside on unstable rattan ladders – or what locals call “sky ladders.”
This week, however, Chinese government news agency Xinhua reported that Atuller’s 84 homes were abandoned on ladders for good, in apartment blocks close to the town center of Zhaojou County, 75 kilometers (46 miles) away.
Their new apartments range from 25 square meters (269 square feet) to 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) and have modern kitchens, toilets, running water, electricity and gas, state broadcaster CGTN said.
“After moving to the county, life is very comfortable for my family. My children go to school easily, and hospital services are also convenient.”
Not all villagers have changed, though – about 30 households plan to stay.
Atulayer has become a tourist attraction in recent years. According to Xinhua, in 2019, 100,000 visitors earned nearly 1 million yuan (8,8,8,788) of the village. Officials plan to build a cable car to take tourists down the hill, and further development will benefit the industry, reports state-owned news site PaperCN.
Eradicating Poverty
The rehabilitation of the Clifftop villagers is part of that wider drive, and they are not alone. According to Xinhua, 18,000 poor residents – or more than 4,000 homes – from 92 remote villages in the region have turned to extensive new urban housing developments.
Rehabilitated Atulare villagers are technically out of poverty already, with an average per capita income of 6,000 yuan (45 845) last year – above China’s official 2019 poverty line of 3,747 yuan ($ 527). But the drive is also aimed at improving the living conditions of low-income rural people.
