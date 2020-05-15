For 200 years, the villagers lived on a hill over 2,600 feet. Now they are in a housing estate

Atulayer, a 200-year-old village in Sichuan Province, made headlines around the world in 2016 when schoolchildren were photographed climbing hillside on unstable rattan ladders – or what locals call “sky ladders.”

The two-hour hike was the only way for villagers to reach the outside world, and they had to carry farm produce up the hill. In recent years, local authorities Replacement Their handmade ladders feature handrails with steel, drastically reducing their travel time.

This week, however, Chinese government news agency Xinhua reported that Atuller’s 84 homes were abandoned on ladders for good, in apartment blocks close to the town center of Zhaojou County, 75 kilometers (46 miles) away.

Their new apartments range from 25 square meters (269 square feet) to 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) and have modern kitchens, toilets, running water, electricity and gas, state broadcaster CGTN said.