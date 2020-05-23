Former Dodgers star Carl Crawford has talked about pool drowning

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford is speaking for the first time about two men who drowned in the pool of his Texas home.

In a Instagram post On Saturday, Crawford wrote “My Hearts (sic) Heavy. The tragic events in my house will stay with me forever. I am at a loss for words. I struggled throughout the week to manage my emotions, and while I was thinking about the families of those who passed away and their grief, I knew it would be difficult for them. They are the first and last thing I think about these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in me. “

Bethany Lortig, 25, a professional footballer who lived in Dallas, jumped into the pool of Crawford’s Houston home and died on May 17 to save a 5-year-old boy and her brother. Told the Houston Chronicle.

Crawford, 38, was hosting a party at his home when the tragedy struck.

The LA Dodgers, former All-Star player for the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays – told the Post via a spokesman on Monday that they were “in complete shock” about the tragedy.

Crawford said in a statement: “This weekend, my home was in a terrible accident, resulting in the loss of two precious lives. It was devastating. I was in complete shock and really didn’t know how to proceed at this moment.