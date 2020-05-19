entertainment

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing after visiting the newly reopened Venice Beach

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Wanda J Diaz
0 Views
Gaspard, 39, was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach, his wife, Ciliana Gaspard, told her Instagram account. “If you see him, please call 911 or the Dm family,” she wrote. The same message appeared on Wrestler Instagram. One of the photos shows a gaspard in a swimsuit standing on the beach.

While the gaspard was not named, officials in Los Angeles County told CNN they were actively searching for a swimmer after being pulled into the sea by a rip current Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are all looking for a swimmer, said Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Trina Schrader.

“We’ll see him in the air if the weather permits,” Schrader added. “We are using all available resources to get him back as soon as possible.”

Pono Barnes, an Ocean Lifeguard specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told CNN that two swimmers were caught in the rip current, and one was rescued by a small boy. Another, a black male in his 30s, “drowned.” They continued their search until 7:30 pm. And reopened Monday morning, Barnes said.

Neither Barnes nor Schrader confirmed the gaspard was missing. An email to Ciliana Gaspard was not answered Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County reopened its beaches last Wednesday for physical activity, including walking, running and swimming. The beach was closed to fight Prevalence of a novel coronavirus.
WWE Superstars have been released in shocking coronavirus-inflicted budget cuts
Twitter account for the Lifeguard section of the Los Angeles County Fire Department They said they performed Between Friday, May 15, and Sunday, May 17, the 452 Ocean is rescued – a “busy weekend at the beach.”
Gaspard became a member of Wrestling Team Crime Time with fellow WWE star JTG, which began in 2006. After leaving WWE in 2010, he continued his acting career and starred in “Think Like a Man Too” and “The Lost Sharknado: It’s About Time,” according to imdb.

He was married and had a young son of 10 years.

You may also like

About the author

Wanda J Diaz

Wanda J Diaz

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.

View all posts

Leave a Comment