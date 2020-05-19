Gaspard, 39, was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach, his wife, Ciliana Gaspard, told her Instagram account . “If you see him, please call 911 or the Dm family,” she wrote. The same message appeared on Wrestler Instagram. One of the photos shows a gaspard in a swimsuit standing on the beach.

While the gaspard was not named, officials in Los Angeles County told CNN they were actively searching for a swimmer after being pulled into the sea by a rip current Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are all looking for a swimmer, said Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Trina Schrader.

“We’ll see him in the air if the weather permits,” Schrader added. “We are using all available resources to get him back as soon as possible.”