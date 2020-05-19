Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing after visiting the newly reopened Venice Beach

While the gaspard was not named, officials in Los Angeles County told CNN they were actively searching for a swimmer after being pulled into the sea by a rip current Sunday afternoon.
The U.S. Coast Guard, the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are all looking for a swimmer, said Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Trina Schrader.
“We’ll see him in the air if the weather permits,” Schrader added. “We are using all available resources to get him back as soon as possible.”
Pono Barnes, an Ocean Lifeguard specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told CNN that two swimmers were caught in the rip current, and one was rescued by a small boy. Another, a black male in his 30s, “drowned.” They continued their search until 7:30 pm. And reopened Monday morning, Barnes said.
Neither Barnes nor Schrader confirmed the gaspard was missing. An email to Ciliana Gaspard was not answered Monday afternoon.
He was married and had a young son of 10 years.
