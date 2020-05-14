Four countries in the United Kingdom take a divided approach to the coronavirus crisis

Even before Johnson’s message was broadcast, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her own speech. In doing so, she exposed the uncomfortable reality that Johnson had little practical power over people living in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On Johnson’s roadmap, she said the Scottish Government “has not yet seen the full details of the plan, so we cannot accept it for Scotland” and urged Downing Street not to “issue their ‘stay alert’ advertising campaign in Scotland.” is.

It’s her right. “For about 20 years, the UK government has really been the only government in England in policy fields,” said Fellow John Denham, a former Labor lawmaker at the University of Southampton and a professor of English identity.

Since the late 1990s, Westminster has empowered legislatures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, enabling authoritative governments to create domestic policy in areas such as health and education.

So Sunday night when Johnson started talking about the start of schools, Sturgeon was confused. “Discussing schools, for example, he used nonsense terms in Scotland, too. It is not clear in the statement what guidance has been applied to the whole UK and in particular to England,” said Nicola McEwen, professor of regional politics at Edinburgh University.

Sources on Downing Street told CNN that Johnson himself thought the message was confusing. “Filming was a total nightmare. He stopped and started, asking for bits to be changed. He complained about the length. He said it was all too complicated,” said a government source, who was not allowed to speak on the record.

This is of little consolation to those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, who are often thought to be rethinking, raising important questions about how long the current arrangement can last and how much it needs. Despite the view that Johnson and Downing Street are running a coronavirus response for the entire UK, all three crisis administrations have failed to address this crisis from Westminster.

The most striking example of this came on Wednesday morning, when social media was packed with commuters packed into London’s transit network and large parts of England were back in action. In contrast, the other three countries that advise people to stay home are putting their economies on a tough lockdown. In England, you can now openly meet another person outside your home – something you can’t do elsewhere in the UK.

Denham hopes this epidemic is a wake-up call for how different the four countries have become. “Relatively, England is much weaker than the other three and has a very centralized power center. Coronavirus has revealed that some countries are unwilling and unwilling to work with England on certain issues. It is governed.”

McEwen concedes that the pandemic has shed light on the unequal political power of the UK, which has been hovering over the country’s Brexit debate for the past four years.

“The relationship between the UK government and the distributed government has intensified over the past few years. These four countries are now run by different political parties. They have different ideologies and different ideas about the future of the UK.”

All this creates a political headache for Johnson, who is officially still the leader of the Conservatives and the Unionist Party. Shortly after he entered Downing Street last year, after the collapse of Brexit, Johnson hired himself as Union minister to signal his commitment to strengthen relations between the four countries.

Senior conservative unions told CNN that Johnson did this to keep his own party happy, rather than with the will to protect the union. It is not their concern that he actively wants to see the union concerned, but the union he wants to preserve, with one in its center, England, runs from London.

The problem is that this view of the union is not particularly popular in any corner of the UK outside the capital. “English voters, in particular, want to leave the voters, prioritize their English identity and put English interests ahead of the union,” Denham said. “They are not anti-union, but their idea of ​​the British is an extension of English and English interests. If both come into conflict they prefer English interests.”

This English-centric view of the union is not understood elsewhere in the UK. “The idea that Westminster does not understand or respect the devolution of power is in Wales,” said Roger Avon-Scully, professor of politics at Cardiff University and chair of the Political Studies Association. “When it comes down to it, the governments they distribute are seen as a necessary nuisance. Coronavirus has certainly purchased some of these with a keen eye.”

Northern Ireland again ‘the middle ground’

In Northern Ireland, the union question is more complex. The National Assembly in Stormont relies on a power-sharing agreement between unions and Republicans. Ireland’s recent history of the island, virtually no problem, does not touch Stormont.

Coronavirus has given Republicans the opportunity to argue that the All-Ireland policy is better for Northern Ireland by keeping them in lockstep with Britain. “When you think of it from a nationalist perspective, Ireland is an island. We can close the outer borders and treat it as an island. It makes perfect sense to them,” says Katy Hayward from Queen’s University Belfast.

However, unions point to the importance of UK government financial aid during the crisis. Hayward notes. “The five-party executive has to look in both directions at once to maintain the fact that Northern Ireland is a very ‘middle ground’.”

While no one believed the Kovid-19 pandemic would bring death, the handling of the Johnson Crisis heightened the rivalry between its four countries when the UK was already in the midst of an existential crisis over Brexit.

“The union’s English-centric idea was promoted as part of imperial Britain,” Denham said. “The truth is that the union’s old idea lost its purpose decades ago, and at the time, other parts of the union asserted their identity (or identity in Northern Ireland). If the government really wants the union to survive, it must be a partnership between all countries.”

The question is, are over 80% of English people in the United Kingdom really worried about protecting the union?