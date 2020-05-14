Top News

Fox News dumps coronavirus coverage for Obama’s anti-conspiracy theory

by Patrick R Lanz
Fox News hosts target Dr. Anthony Fauci
If you wake up from a coma Wednesday afternoon and flip on Fox News or check the network’s website, you’d be forgiven for not knowing that the country is currently killing and killing tens of thousands of Americans. Millions are unemployed.

The traditional network has largely ignored the virus in the afternoon and into its prime time programming. After Republican senators released a list of Obama officials trying to disguise the name of an unidentified American trapped in intelligence reports, it turned out to be Michael Flynn, and Fox News saw it all in the story. (When asked about the lack of coronavirus coverage, a Fox News spokesperson suggested coverage from earlier in the afternoon.)

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have teamed up with President Trump over the past few days as part of a network-promoted “ObamaGate” scandal. Network commentators, Brett Bayer and Martha MacCallum, also raised the story. During the day, softball interviews were given to Republican Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, both of whom have so far refused to appear on CNN.

Online, the Fox News homepage prominently featured articles on the subject, but it did not mention the coronavirus or destruction that has devastated the country and the world. It’s more like a front page of a right-wing website Breitbart than a trusted news agency.

Fox News is condemning the pushing of unprofessional communications on Trump’s political opponents, but not surprisingly. This network has been poisoning the national conversation for quite some time. Fox is engaging in such behavior because 83,000 Americans have died from the virus, which has aggravated American life.

While it is tempting to ignore all this and put it aside, here is the real news: it is the president of the United States, along with a major American network, polluting information wells during a pandemic to distract from the bad news and boost his re-election efforts.

Hannity was upset over the judge in the Flynn case

After federal judge Emmett Sullivan asked Flynn whether he could be placed in contempt of court, and the appointment of a retired judge to argue against the DOJ case to dismiss the case, the moderate media was outraged. Is very clear in Hannity comments Wednesday night.

“You bot it from the first day and you have a bias from the first day,” Hannity said. “You are a reek of ignorance, you seek political partiality. So Judge Sullivan, from this day forward you and only you, are responsible for continuing the mockery of justice that has destroyed four years of the life of an American hero, and this is a time when a new platform and a new judge and politician Someone unlike you who is not biased. ”

“Health professionals keep saying uncomfortable things”

Meanwhile, when Fox News found time to cover the coronavirus, it was in part through the lens of criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci. Carlson hit Fauci the night before the Fox News Prime Time line-up Doing so has resumed On Wednesday. Carlson, who called Fouci the “buffoon” the week before, said Fouci was “sometimes irrelevant.” And he ridiculed him as “a stone-cold genius who doesn’t allow you to question him.”
Carlson’s previous comments have received scrutiny from hosts on CNN and MSNBC. John Berman Stated, “[Fauci] Called Buffoon. This is something Tucker Carlson knows a little about. “Nicole Wallace As pointed out, “Fox did not just play with fire, but sang with a carefree comment by people in their air.” And Chris Hayes Taken: “The big problem is that the President and the people who are campaigning on his behalf, health professionals don’t like to say uncomfortable things.”

Limbaugh outlines Trump’s faux pas

Radio host Rush Limbaugh A question was put on Wednesday From the caller who asked why Trump continues to praise Fauci. Limbaugh explained how Trump dealt with Fasi, who was highly respected. “You praise him as much as Trump does,” Limbaugh said. “You applaud him. You talk about how clever he is, and you say we are so lucky to have Fouci.”

“Oh, my God. “That’s the only way you can do it.” The caller asked Limbaugh if Trump would adopt such a strategy. “I think he already is,” Limbaugh replied.

One thing to note: Trump criticized Fauci on Wednesday that his answer to reopening schools was “unacceptable …”.

