Fox News dumps coronavirus coverage for Obama’s anti-conspiracy theory

If you wake up from a coma Wednesday afternoon and flip on Fox News or check the network’s website, you’d be forgiven for not knowing that the country is currently killing and killing tens of thousands of Americans. Millions are unemployed.

The traditional network has largely ignored the virus in the afternoon and into its prime time programming. After Republican senators released a list of Obama officials trying to disguise the name of an unidentified American trapped in intelligence reports, it turned out to be Michael Flynn, and Fox News saw it all in the story. (When asked about the lack of coronavirus coverage, a Fox News spokesperson suggested coverage from earlier in the afternoon.)

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have teamed up with President Trump over the past few days as part of a network-promoted “ObamaGate” scandal. Network commentators, Brett Bayer and Martha MacCallum, also raised the story. During the day, softball interviews were given to Republican Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, both of whom have so far refused to appear on CNN.

Online, the Fox News homepage prominently featured articles on the subject, but it did not mention the coronavirus or destruction that has devastated the country and the world. It’s more like a front page of a right-wing website Breitbart than a trusted news agency.