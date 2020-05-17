Frank Bealek: Death of ‘Trading Spaces’ at the age of 72 from a heart attack

Bealek is 72 and died at Houston Hospital on Friday, his stepmother Matt Gafford said.

TLC Network released a statement on Saturday, saying, “It is a sad day for the TLC family to learn about the passing of beloved ‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Beilek.”

His colleague, designer Vern Yip, tweeted Friday night, “Funny, intelligent, good, and talented. He always gives perspective and sensitivity to every situation.”

Home Makeover host Ty Pennington tweeted about Bealek on Saturday, saying, “One of the best humans I’ve ever had the good fortune to call a friend, you lose Frank.”