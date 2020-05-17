Frank Bealek: Death of ‘Trading Spaces’ at the age of 72 from a heart attack

Bealek is 72 and died at Houston Hospital on Friday, his stepmother Matt Gafford said.
TLC Network released a statement on Saturday, saying, “It is a sad day for the TLC family to learn about the passing of beloved ‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Beilek.”
His colleague, designer Vern Yip, tweeted Friday night, “Funny, intelligent, good, and talented. He always gives perspective and sensitivity to every situation.”
Home Makeover host Ty Pennington tweeted about Bealek on Saturday, saying, “One of the best humans I’ve ever had the good fortune to call a friend, you lose Frank.”
Friend and longtime “Trading Spaces” makeup artist Randall Tang said Bealek was one of the kindest and most generous people I’ve ever worked with. He also has “the best liners ever. I can never keep up.”
I appreciate his work ethic and integrity for the cast and crew of “Trading Spaces,” Tang said.
Genevieve Gorder, who worked as a designer with Bealek at the event, said: “Frank is a rock to our family, an authentic leader from the heart and a pure joy. This loss is profound, but our loyalty to his soul. (Resting on) He can’t sit still. “
Leave a Comment