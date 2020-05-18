Fred Willard Tributes: Tributes to Ben Stiller and other comedy stars

Fans may remember him in films like “Best in Show”, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family”, but other actors in the game remember him for the impact he had on comedy.
From his cinematic debut in the 1967 film “Teenage Mother” to his last role in the upcoming sitcom “Space Force”, Willard has worked with dozens of fellow comedy legends and became even more inspired. Many of them took to Twitter to honor his life and share stories of his influence.
Ben Stiller, who lost his father Jerry Stiller last week, described Willard as a “brilliant comic actor and improviser”.
“He can do anything funny. His work is always fun, from Jerry Hubbard on … He inspired and influenced so many people in comedy,” Stiller tweeted.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Willard and actress Jamie Lee Curtis were not in a movie together, but they shared a connection as they married Christopher Guest, who directed “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind”, in which Willard starred.
“How fortunate we all are to enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard,” Curtis writes. “He’s with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly, Mr. Willard.”
Jimmy Kimmel
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made a video of Willard’s last appearance on his show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tweeted.
“I’m sad to say goodbye to Fred Willard, who is still having fun with men at age 86,” Kimmel captioned the video.
Steve Martin
Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll says Willard inspired his career.
Judd Apatow
“Fred Willard can’t be ridiculous. He’s a pure joy. And he’s the sweetest person you can ever meet,” tweeted filmmaker and comedian Judd Apatow.
Bob Saget
“Full House” actor Bob Saget shared his picture with Willard and Martin Mull.
“Fred Willard, the beloved and merciful person we just lost. I was with him and Martin Mull while filming a documentary about Martin. It was really fun to have fun together as they recall the days of Fernwood. Relax, dear Fred,” Saget tweeted.
“Fred and I can improve together. We can get out of the script,” Mull told Variety. “He’s a genius.”
