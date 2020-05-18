Fred Willard Tributes: Tributes to Ben Stiller and other comedy stars

Fans may remember him in films like “Best in Show”, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family”, but other actors in the game remember him for the impact he had on comedy.

From his cinematic debut in the 1967 film “Teenage Mother” to his last role in the upcoming sitcom “Space Force”, Willard has worked with dozens of fellow comedy legends and became even more inspired. Many of them took to Twitter to honor his life and share stories of his influence.

Ben Stiller, who lost his father Jerry Stiller last week, described Willard as a “brilliant comic actor and improviser”.