entertainment

Fred Willard Tributes: Tributes to Ben Stiller and other comedy stars

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Wanda J Diaz
0 Views

Fans may remember him in films like “Best in Show”, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family”, but other actors in the game remember him for the impact he had on comedy.

From his cinematic debut in the 1967 film “Teenage Mother” to his last role in the upcoming sitcom “Space Force”, Willard has worked with dozens of fellow comedy legends and became even more inspired. Many of them took to Twitter to honor his life and share stories of his influence.

Ben Stiller, who lost his father Jerry Stiller last week, described Willard as a “brilliant comic actor and improviser”.

“He can do anything funny. His work is always fun, from Jerry Hubbard on … He inspired and influenced so many people in comedy,” Stiller tweeted.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Willard and actress Jamie Lee Curtis were not in a movie together, but they shared a connection as they married Christopher Guest, who directed “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind”, in which Willard starred.

“How fortunate we all are to enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard,” Curtis writes. “He’s with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly, Mr. Willard.”

Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made a video of Willard’s last appearance on his show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tweeted.

“I’m sad to say goodbye to Fred Willard, who is still having fun with men at age 86,” Kimmel captioned the video.

Steve Martin

Steve Martin, who played Fire Chief as Willard’s mayor in the 1987 rom-com “Roxanne”, called Willard his “comic hero” in his tribute Twitter He was “thrilled” to work with him.

Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll says Willard inspired his career.

“I’m excited every time he appears on screen and he’s never disappointed,” Kroll tweeted. “Fernwood tonight, Spinal Tap, Waiting for Goffman, Best in Show and his other films and TV appearances have inspired me to be a comedic actor. What a gift he is to all of us. RIP Fred Willard.”

Judd Apatow

“Fred Willard can’t be ridiculous. He’s a pure joy. And he’s the sweetest person you can ever meet,” tweeted filmmaker and comedian Judd Apatow.

Bob Saget

“Full House” actor Bob Saget shared his picture with Willard and Martin Mull.

“Fred Willard, the beloved and merciful person we just lost. I was with him and Martin Mull while filming a documentary about Martin. It was really fun to have fun together as they recall the days of Fernwood. Relax, dear Fred,” Saget tweeted.

Mull and Willard co-starred in “Fernwood 2 Night.” Mull told Variety “Synchronization” between him and Willard is the heart of the show.

“Fred and I can improve together. We can get out of the script,” Mull told Variety. “He’s a genius.”

Roseanne Barr

Willard has appeared in several episodes of Roseanne Barr’s sitcom “Roseanne” as a lawyer named Scott. The actress calls him a “Great comic and great guy.”

Steve Carell

Steve Carell collaborated with Willard on the Netflix show “Space Force” on May 29. He Tweeted Willard “is the funniest guy I’ve ever worked with. He’s a sweet, wonderful guy.”

You may also like

About the author

Wanda J Diaz

Wanda J Diaz

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.

View all posts

Leave a Comment