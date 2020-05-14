Freezing weather, drought-stricken sun enters lockdown period

Our sun went into lockdown, which causes freezing weather, earthquakes and drought, scientists say.

The sun is currently in the “solar minimum”, which means that activity on its surface has dropped significantly.

Experts believe we are about to enter the deepest period of the so-called sunshine “recession” as the sunshine has virtually disappeared.

Astronomer Dr Tony Phillips said: “Solar minimization is happening and it’s deep.”

“Sunspot calculations indicate that it was one of the deepest of the last century. The sun’s magnetic field has become weaker, allowing additional cosmic rays into the solar system.”

“Extra-cosmic rays can harm the health of astronauts and polar gas travelers, affect the electro-chemistry of Earth’s upper atmosphere, and help trigger lightning.”

NASA scientists fear that this will repeat the Dalton minimum between 1790 and 1830 – leading to brutal cold, crop damage, drought and powerful volcanic eruptions.

In 20 years, temperatures have dropped to 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit), destroying global food production.

On April 10, 1815, Mount Tambora, Indonesia, was the second largest volcanic eruption in 2,000 years, killing at least 71,000 people.

It was also known as the Year Without a Summer in 1816 – “Eighteen Hundred and Frozen Death” when there was snow in July.

The sun has been “empty” so far this year, 76 percent of the time, the rate has only exceeded once in the space age – 77 percent empty last year.