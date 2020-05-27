‘Fresh Off The Boat’ and ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Costs for Virtual Table Read

The cast of ABC Comedy, which finished its six-season run in February, has teamed up with the cast of the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” for a virtual table read for charity.

This free event will be showcased in partnership with Seed & Spark and aims to raise funds for Asian nonprofit arts organizations in the US and Canada, as well as honor Asia Pacific American Heritage Month.

Given the Hollywood production break due to the coronavirus pandemic, many entertainers have been virtually connecting with audiences in recent months.