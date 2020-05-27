‘Fresh Off The Boat’ and ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Costs for Virtual Table Read

The cast of ABC Comedy, which finished its six-season run in February, has teamed up with the cast of the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” for a virtual table read for charity.
This free event will be showcased in partnership with Seed & Spark and aims to raise funds for Asian nonprofit arts organizations in the US and Canada, as well as honor Asia Pacific American Heritage Month.
Tune in on our Facebook page on May 30th!
Given the Hollywood production break due to the coronavirus pandemic, many entertainers have been virtually connecting with audiences in recent months.
After Margaret Cho’s “All-American Girl” aired in 1994, “Fresh of the Boat” made history as the first Asian American-led sitcom on network television.
“Kim’s Convenience”, which flows on Netflix, revolves around the Korean family running their store in Toronto.
Reading the table begins with the cast of “Kim’s Convenience,” followed by the cast of “Fresh of the Boat.”
There will be a joint question and answer session with two costumes held in Zoom for viewers who donate at least $ 10 to the fundraising campaign.
Table reads start at 6pm PT / 9pm EST and will also be streamed on Seed & Spark’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Saturday.
