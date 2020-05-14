‘Frozen the Musical’ will be closed between Broadway’s Coronavirus Shutdown

“Frozen the Musical” will be closing on Broadway, Disney announced Thursday, the largest theater death ever caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hangmen” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Starring Larry Metcalf and Rupert Everett Following the plays, the third show to shutter prematurely during the crisis was a $ 30 million musical. However, those performances are very short and have limited runs. As of Thursday, there were no plans to close at the “Frozen” St. James Theater.

Several other productions that are scheduled to open this spring, such as the comedy “Plaza Suite” starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker and the musical revival “Caroline or Change,” have delayed their beginnings until 2021.

Thomas Schumacher, president of “The Frozen” Cast Disney Theatricals, said the horrific news on Thursday.

It comes in the wake of the announcement that the Broadway League is, sadly, inevitable, that all Broadway performances will be dark until at least September 6 – a loss of the product of the summer tourism business, and for “frozen” children during the summer break. Most insiders don’t expect a butt in the Broadway seat until winter.

Disney did a respected business on Broadway, a billion-dollar franchise, but it lacks the consistency and widespread appeal of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” – not to mention reviews – and attendance often drops dramatically – peak seasons. Its run, which began in March 2018, lasts just over two years. “Frozen” does not return its investment.

But plans for the West End and European productions continue. “Frozen” reopens Royal Drury Lane is a newly renovated theater in London in the autumn. But insiders say it was a long shot to arrive in time for the opening night.