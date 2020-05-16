Since Germany is the first of the major football leagues in Europe to reopen the game this weekend, the linebacker will have to update this quote: ‘Football is a normal game. Twenty-two men chase the ball for 90 minutes and in the end, the Germans always come back first. ‘
In fact, the 59-year-old liner told CNN’s Christian Amanpour that he was “nervously excited” the day before the Bundesliga reopened, pointing out that Germany was “setting the tone for everybody.” Europe, which wants to try and finish a clearly interrupted season, is looking to Germany to see how it goes.
“The Germans are very clever at the moment. Their test is very clever and they really are ahead of everyone else in Europe. So it’s interesting to see how it turns out, but what happens if there are three or four players? Test the positives and isolate everyone on the team? Then you’ve got a problem. “
According to the latest figures, there were 175,233 Kovid-19 cases with 7,897 deaths in the country, but the Football Association of Germany (DFB) has worked with the League Administrators (DFL) and is believed to be protecting those involved in strict safety protocols.
As a striker, the linebacker has scored hundreds of goals for his clubs and country, but celebrated in front of fans. One condition for the Bundesliga to kick back is that the matches are behind closed doors, leading to the question of whether football is really football without supporters in the stands.
Not to mention the Golden Boot win for the top scorer in 1986, the man who scored 48 goals for England lags behind Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton on England’s all-time scoring list. World Cup in Mexico.
“I imagine they get used to it after a few games. But even watching football on television … is very different if you don’t have an audience. … It’s a lot like training a lot of people, but it’s more important than training.”
Before the resumption of the rematch this season after a two-month hiatus in Germany, permanent powerhouse Bayern Munich took a four-point lead over nine games, with the Bavarians expected to win the title for the eighth consecutive year. Borussia Dortmund, Arby Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach are among the six points in the championship, with Dortmund able to narrow the gap to a lone place with a win at home to Schalke on Saturday.
In Germany, the audience thinks the new normal is “acceptable” because “it’s good to finish this season.” But the striker-turned-broadcaster “seems a bit rushed to do this because they (the leagues) want to start the season next time.
“But I didn’t see that rush because the probability … it’s going to stay for a while, so the chances of it being interrupted next season are very high.”
Germany was far ahead of England when it won the field, and the Bundesliga English Premier League returned quickly during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Although there are reports that the so-called ‘Project Reunion Start’ will begin next month, there is no certainty that the EPL will resume, with the remaining 92 matches to be played in the world’s most popular league. The 20 teams will meet again on Monday and there is an agenda on each side, whether it is Liverpool, which is far from the first Premier League title, with an absolutely insurmountable 25-point lead or one side fighting against relegation.
“My advice is take your time with this,” says Lineker. “Yeah, I think it’s a good job to get it done, and then judge from there. But obviously with coronavirus, with Kovid-19, it’s very fluid. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone four weeks, so let’s see.” We’re all crossing our fingers – and I think it’s OK to point out that you missed football. “
When it comes to games such as tackling, or standing next to each other when defending a free kick, “you can’t play football and social distance,” says Lineker.
“I understand why the (UK) government wants it back, why it wants football back, I understand why the supporters want it back. I want it back. But it has to be in the right circumstances, at the right time.
