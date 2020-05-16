Gary Lineker on Football Return: ‘You Can’t Play Football and Social Distance’

Since Germany is the first of the major football leagues in Europe to reopen the game this weekend, the linebacker will have to update this quote: ‘Football is a normal game. Twenty-two men chase the ball for 90 minutes and in the end, the Germans always come back first. ‘

In fact, the 59-year-old liner told CNN’s Christian Amanpour that he was “nervously excited” the day before the Bundesliga reopened, pointing out that Germany was “setting the tone for everybody.” Europe, which wants to try and finish a clearly interrupted season, is looking to Germany to see how it goes.

“The Germans are very clever at the moment. Their test is very clever and they really are ahead of everyone else in Europe. So it’s interesting to see how it turns out, but what happens if there are three or four players? Test the positives and isolate everyone on the team? Then you’ve got a problem. “

According to the latest figures, there were 175,233 Kovid-19 cases with 7,897 deaths in the country, but the Football Association of Germany (DFB) has worked with the League Administrators (DFL) and is believed to be protecting those involved in strict safety protocols.