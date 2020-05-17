Gary Sెnchez is considering why the Yankee is polarizing

Part 20 of the series exploring the New York Yankees.

Others, mesmerized by the right-handed power of the catcher, believe that there is still much to come from a bat similar to Manny Ramirez at times. Anyone who saw it live in San Francisco last year, and Sanchez crushed the ball 481 feet to the left, cannot doubt that the force is legitimate.

So, who is Sanchez? And where does the Yankees ’27-year-old fit into the future? Regardless of whether there are games in this COVID-19 affected season, Sెnchez will be eligible for a second arbitration this coming offseason when he is set to make $ 5 million. That means that after the 2022 season, Sanchez will qualify for free agency.

With 1,400 Big League at-bats in three-plus years, it was clear that Sanchez was not a hitter in 53 games in 2016 – he broke the jaws by hitting .299 with 20 homers, 42 RBIs and an unhealthy 1.032. OPS finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year race. But who could be?

In 317 games since 2016, Sanchez hit .238 with 85 homers, 220 RBIs and posted a .815 OPS. The three seasons have an average of 28 homers and 73 RBIs, which weighs for the two-time All-Star catcher in three full major league seasons.

However, are they enough for Sanchez’s defense? Aaron Boone believes Sanchez can improve based on his work habits. He has a throwing arm higher than average, but it can sometimes be compromised by erratic footwork. He calls it a solid game, but his ball blocking skills are below average. Two years ago he led the Majors in passing balls with 18, but reduced it to seven in 2019.

With Tanner Swanson hired as a catching instructor in place of Jason Brown, S సంక్షnchez spent brief spring training working on the best pitch pitches on his crouch and looked awkward at best with small sample size.

And he was limited by back pain and then flu.

Since replacing Brian McCann as a regular catcher in 2017, Sanchez has been on the injured list at least once every season and twice in 2018 and 2019. After the 2018 season, Sెnchez underwent surgery on his left shoulder.

Four of the five IL stints in the past three seasons have had fewer body problems. The Yankees have improved defensively, with Austin supporting Romain Sanchez, but when the Romine signed the Tigers for $ 4.1 million a year with the Tigers last December, the Yankees turned to Kyle Higashioka as their No. 2 catcher.

Romain’s money is out of bounds for a backup, but 29-year-old Higashioka will make his first Opening Day Big League roster on March 26. He impressed his defense, pitch calling and organizational decision makers. Recent minor league power numbers. The right-hander hit 20 homers in 70 games for Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre last year.

However, he has appeared in only 56 Big-League games over the past three seasons. An average of .164 in the majors is alarming, but when the seventh-round pick Sanchez was out in the 2008 draft, Romain had a spot-playing time behind him. Sanchez’s track record indicates that he could not go a full season without visiting IL, so Higashioka would have a more regular playing time.