Gene Bouchard, dating from the era of coronavirus, says: ‘We’ll see where it goes’

While the lockdown restrictions mean people can’t meet in person, dating has taken to the Internet, with first dates taking place in bars or restaurants rather than zooming and skype.

In an Instagram live interview with Bouchard by Allie LaForce, the Canadian comedian agreed to go on a virtual date with Bob Menary.

On top of that and as part of her “All-in Challenge”, Bouchard auctioned a dinner and tennis tournament tour with a bidder 5,000 85,000 to be paid Accompanying her by raising money for relief organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old has been playing cool and looking forward to a date with Menary in person, though her fans are shouting about when the second date will be.

“Calm down guys! You’re not too keen,” she told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davis in an Instagram live chat. “You have to play it cool.” I would say we are busy, tell us another week even though we have nothing to do. “

“I agreed to a live date, so when things are possible and our schedules overlap, we go to the second date, but the first real date. We’ll see where it goes.”

‘Wasting time’

Bouchard acknowledged that despite the positive side of social media, it is common to make negative comments on celebrities. She is an active social media user. In fact, she is Taken to Twitter last month Complaining that the quarantine is “a lot of fun with a boyfriend.”

But the 2014 Wimbledon finalist calls the negative comments she receives “harsh” and advises others to look at the positives social media has to offer.

“There’s a lot of positives out there,” Bouchard – who calls negative comments “a waste of time” – said. “And I realize that everyone has hatred.

“This means you stand for something in your life, which means you have done something in your life.

“Try to take this as a reverse-compliment and realize that it is an average or negative person who has their own problems and you shouldn’t worry about them.

At the age of 26, Bouchard is surprised that many of her peers are active on social media, growing up with Facebook and following Twitter and Instagram some time later, making people ask her why she is active online.

“It’s natural for someone my age to be active on social media. Why is this such a big thing?”

“The most important thing is not to hate back. Accept what it is and understand that it is more of a reflection of them and how they feel and not that you are a terrible person. It’s hard because there’s so much negativity.”