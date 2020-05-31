George Floyd protests erupted in Berlin, London and Toronto

Resentment over George Floyd’s death spread around the world.

According to reports, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of London, Berlin and Toronto over the weekend to protest Floyd’s Memorial Day death in a clash with Minneapolis police.

Protesters gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square on Sunday to block traffic outside the US embassy, ​​chanting “Black Life’s Matter” slogans and reading “Justice for George Floyd” and “There is no place for racism.” The BBC reported.

“I am very sympathetic to this issue, but I am also amazed at the emotional strength that has brought people together,” said the Rev. Vicar of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Church in the Square. Says Sally Hitchiner. Outlet.

“Obviously they’re not following the lockdown and social distance, but I think there’s a lot of passion out there and it will outweigh their problems,” Hitchiner said. “It requires passion, but at the same time there is a very big risk of what they are doing.”

The BBC said it had arrested “many”.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after being pinned to the ground despite Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin repeatedly pleading for air.

On Saturday, protests broke out in Germany, where tens of thousands gathered outside the US embassy in Berlin, holding signs that read: “I am not shy.” NBC News said.

Video The footage was posted on Twitter NBC correspondent Carl Nasman protested peacefully, showing a large crowd outside the embassy.

And in Toronto, more than 4,000 demonstrators marched on Saturday. A The video was posted Global Toronto journalist Albert Delitala showed on Twitter that protesters were marching on Brunswick Avenue in the Canadian city.