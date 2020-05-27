George Floyd’s cousins ​​talk about his death with heartache

The cousins ​​of an African-American Minnesota man who died while in police custody, this time a white police officer he నొ చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య చర్య

In a Video Interview with TMX.newsSharedah Tate and Tera Brown said it was not enough to fire four Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident with George Floyd.

“My initial reaction was, I mean, it’s a start. It’s definitely not enough, ”Tate said. “I’m glad it doesn’t take forever to see that everyone can see clearly what happened and why they killed our cousin.”

The four officers were fired on Tuesday following an uproar over Floyd’s death. A video captured by a bystander and later shared on social media shows Floyd pinned to the ground with his knee on his neck before Floyd fainted.

Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t take it! I was choking!

“It was incredible to see someone suffer the way he did and it was incredible to ask so many people to let him live,” Brown said.

Tate knew it was Floyd before she saw the video.

“I was thinking about how devastating it is for a family that has lost a family member like this, and everyone can see it clearly. And then five minutes later I got a phone, let me know it was mine.”

The two women described Floyd as “the cousin of all.” Tate thanked the crowd for asking the officer to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck.

“I can’t thank them enough,” she said. “We always look at these kinds of things, and we wonder what we would do if we put ourselves in that position, and I’m grateful that there are people who will argue for him, and who has the camera to take it even more.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday that the officers involved were fired after initially being placed on paid leave. The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s family lawyer, Ben Crump, told TMXNews that the officer shown in the video had to sue Floyd’s neck for cheating on his knee and other colleagues as colleagues.

“They need to protect and serve citizens like George,” Crump said. “We are dying at the hands of people who, in black America, need to protect and serve us.”

Floyd’s death prompted comparisons to an African-American man named Eric Garner, who was killed in a 2014 conversation with New York City police by an illegal chokehold. One video showed Garner repeatedly saying, “I don’t suck.”

The term then shouted for police-accountability advocates and civil rights groups.

“It’s worse in many ways than Eric Garner, because they’ve got a knee on his neck and he’s begging, not for a minute, but he’s begging him for eight minutes,” Crump said. “We’re not going to squeeze in 2020 again.”