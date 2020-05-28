Georgia’s mother froze after an accident in inflatable waterside

Georgia’s mother is frozen from the chest after a freak accident in an inflatable waterslide during Memorial Day weekend.

Valerie Feske, 37, of Richmond Hill, was at a neighbor’s home on Saturday with her husband, two children and two other families.

“It’s a testament to how much fun she has and she plays with the other kids for two minutes before she slides down,” said Brent Feske, 41. “She was underwater and started lifting herself up when another child got off the slide and hit her head.”

Valerie, who was in intensive care Thursday at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, said she knew immediately that something serious had happened.

“I can’t feel my legs right away and I can’t use my hands,” she told The Post. “But I saw my son watching me, and soon my friends and my sister were there.”

A neighbor’s nurse also came to help Feske, who suffered a C7 spinal cord injury, was unable to feel the sensation under her chest. A teacher at Richmond Hill Middle School has regained some functionality on her hands after neck surgery, her husband said.

“It’s devastating, but every day she’s getting a little better,” says Brent Feske. “When it comes to her spirits, she does a very good job. She is in very little pain and has been chatting to my ear all morning.”

However, Valerie had a formidable road ahead of her – a “long game,” her husband said.

“She can move her hands gently – she doesn’t do pushups – but she can practice brushing her teeth and slowly nourishing herself with a spoon,” he said.

Feske said Saturday that this was a great improvement from the initial prognosis, that the mother of two would not walk again and could not use her hands.

“We see her getting better,” he said.

The couple’s outlook has only changed after the surgery, and Valerie is hoping to one day walk again, they said Thursday.

“You can’t tell me why and why,” Brent Feske told The Post. “It’s just a bump in the road. It’s huge, but I’m excited to have her and I’m happy to see her grow.”

After she is discharged from the hospital, Valerie will go to a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, she said.

“I was overwhelmed with all the support from our community and Memorial Hospital,” Feske told The Post.

“The nurses here are awesome. I’m in a lot of crazy pain on Saturday, but I’m going to go through this because I love my family so much. I’ll go for them.”