German Cafe tells customers to wear pool noodles to run social distance

Last Saturday, the owners of Cafe Rothe in Schwerin – a town in the home of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s home state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – were allowed to re-open their doors to visitors after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
While people enjoy the company and the atmosphere, the motto at the cafe is: “Keep social distance.”
Rather than using floor markings and Perspex screens to set people apart, cafe owners have paired straw hats with two colorful swim noodles.
On the occasion, owner Jacqueline Rothe posted a photo to the cafe’s Facebook page, showing customers seated at tables with their new headgear.
“Today it is like this: distance measurement,” she wrote in the caption.
52-year-old Rothe told CNN that many happy customers flocked to the cafe to enjoy coffee, cake or beer in the sunshine.
“It’s the perfect way to keep customers separate – and fun,” she said of the local TV company RTL, which is filming the reopening of cafes and restaurants.
“It’s a perfect joke and it’s very funny. Our customers really are. But what it showed us (1.5 meters (4.9 feet)) was the distance,” said Rothe, adding that she was surprised by the attention paid to her photo at media outlets around the world.
The cafe and candy store usually have 36 tables inside and 20 outside in warm weather, Rothe said.
“But with new hygiene and social distance measures, we have only 12 tables and eight on the outside,” she says, adding that their tables are about 80 cm (31.5 inches) apart before the coronavirus.
The cafe was open during the shutdown, but was unable to serve customers inside. It is now using less than half of its seating capacity.
“We’ll see what to expect when Germany opens up more, more people are allowed to travel, and more tourists are coming in the next few weeks. We’ll take that on arrival,” Rothe said.
Germany has lifted some coronavirus sanctions after Chancellor Merkel said the country was not in the first phase of the pandemic.
Merkel warned, however, that Germany would face a new rise in infections if people stopped committing to physical distance measures.
