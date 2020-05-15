German Cafe tells customers to wear pool noodles to run social distance

The owners of Cafe Rothe in Schwerin last Saturday – the town of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, home of German Chancellor Angela Merkel – were allowed to re-open their doors to visitors after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

While people enjoy the company and the atmosphere, the motto at the cafe is: “Keep social distance.”

Rather than using floor markings and Perspex screens to set people apart, cafe owners have paired straw hats with two colorful swim noodles.

On the occasion, owner Jacqueline Rothe posted a photo to the cafe’s Facebook page.