Germany and France have proposed a 500 billion euro EU recovery fund

Merkel said the crisis threatened the integration of the European Union. She said the initiative of Europe’s top two economies was helping to achieve consensus among all 27 EU member states.

“Germany and France support an ambitious, temporary and targeted recovery fund to support sustainable recovery that will boost and boost growth in the EU,” Merkel said at a video news conference.

The reopening of old political wounds has hampered Europe’s ability to recover from the worst economic shock seen since the Great Depression.

Dividing between Member States Progress in the recovery fund, which the European Commission hopes to raise at least $ 1 trillion ($ 1.1 trillion) to rebuild regional economies, has slowed.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council of EU National Leaders, called for the implementation of the package by June 1. The commission, however, failed to finalize its proposal on May 6.

Differences in whether the fund should provide loans or grants to difficult countries such as Italy and Spain have halted progress. Funds, or direct money transfers, represent a long-delayed debt partnership by states such as the Netherlands, Austria and Germany.

But Merkel and Macron have confirmed that the European Commission is taking money to boost the EU economy and channel funding through the EU budget to the most difficult areas and sectors.

“Given the exceptional nature of the Kovid-19 pandemic challenge to the EU’s economies, France and Germany have proposed allowing the European Commission to provide such recovery support by borrowing in the markets on behalf of the EU,” she said.

Macron said the EU Recovery Fund would get the support of the European Central Bank. While the fund has to be repaid over time, that burden does not fall solely on those who need the most help.

Macron said “this would be a refund of 500 billion euros,” but “not by the beneficiaries.”

The European Union’s economy will slump to a record 7.5% this year, the European Commission warned earlier this month, and that the decline will be even faster in the 19 countries that use the euro.

This is far worse than what the region has experienced since the global financial crisis of 2008, and a pessimistic outlook International Monetary Fund In April.

European Commission President Ursula van der Leyon welcomed the “constructive proposal made by France and Germany”.

EU Council President Mitchell called it a “step in the right direction” for the EU.

“I welcome the efforts of Germany and France to find common ground in the Recovery Fund,” Mitchell tweeted. “I call on all 27 member states to work in a spirit of compromise as soon as the European Commission introduces a proposal.”

EU officials have warned that if the pandemic is severe and longer than it currently is, pain may be worse than expected.

EU leaders have already signed urgent relief measures worth at least $ 500 billion ($ 538 billion), including wage subsidies aimed at preventing these mass layoffs, as well as loans to businesses.

– Stephanie Halaz, Pierre Butte, Nada Bashir, Rob North and Charles Riley contributing to reporting.