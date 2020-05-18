Gerrit Cole’s Yankees weighting game adds extra pressure

The 2008 Yankees took Gerrit Cole out of high school in the first round of the draft.

It took them another dozen years to finally join the right-hander in December as a free agent.

Now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that closed the game, Cole and the Yankees are still waiting to make their team debut after becoming the highest paid pitcher in sports history.

For other Yankees free agents from the past, it’s hard to delay their career with the team.

“I can’t imagine going through it,” said Mark Teixeira via phone in a recent post.

Teixeira, now an analyst with ESPN, signed an eight-year, $ 180 million deal with the Yankees after the 2008 season, including CC Sabathia and A.J. Burnett in The Bronx.

“I was looking forward to the 2009 baseball season,” says Teixeira. “I wanted to work because I signed that contract and got a chance at the World Series. I reported to Tampa [for spring training] The next day. For a guy like Gerrit Cole to throw bullpens in his backyard when he’s at Yankee Stadium in front of 50,000 fans, it must be tough. “

There is no telling when it will change.

MLB this week submitted a proposal to the Players’ Association about what the season would look like if they resumed spring training next week and began the regular season in July, but the situation was too fluid.

It remains to be seen whether those plans include games in New York, especially the pandemic.

For the time being, Cole has much to do with his throwing partners Aaron Boone and Adam Ottavino – as well as Cole’s wife, Amy – outside Cole’s home in Connecticut.

This is a very different scenario after Mike Mussina signed his six-year, $ 88.5 million contract after the 2000 season.

“When I moved to New York, they were coming into the World Series championship, so it was too early to start the season,” Mussina said. “If we put it off in mid-March and wait for how long it will take, I’m sure it would be really strange because you know if they go back this year, it’s a brief spring training and you have to get your mind right and your body much quicker than you do.”

Mussina actually broke up with the Yankees in 2001. Despite a spectacular performance on his first outing, the right-hander finished April 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA over five starts with five more starts in the AL. East.

“It’s strange,” Coss – and Mussina said of the rest of baseball. “You’ve got half of the spring training and you’re getting ready and you’re doing everything you need to do and it just stops. It’s a unique situation, and then you sit there waiting for something.”

Sabathia, like Teixeira, joined the Yankees in 2008. And, like Cole, Sabathia’s first contract with the Yankees – seven years, 1 161 million – made him the richest pitcher in MLB history at the time.

The left-handed player said the fact that Cole got some time with his new teammates before spring training closed, or when the season started again – or if – would make things easier for him.

“I think it would have been even worse if I hadn’t had the opportunity to go to spring training,” said Sabathia, now general counsel for general manager Brian Cashman. “That was a concern. At least he got a chance to meet everyone, get acquainted with people, and it helps. … By the time I got there on March 5, he was getting along well with the guys in the clubhouse. I don’t think it’s going to be a problem. “

But there will be additional challenges, Teixeira said.

“Cole is the best in the business because of what he does over the course of six months,” Teixeira said. “There is now double the pressure on a stressful season. And not just for Cole, but for the Yankees, because the Cashman team is together. “

Despite short spring training and stats that add to injury concerns if there is a different schedule than usual, Sabathia is hopeful it won’t affect Cole much.

“I think today’s baseball player is in shape all year,” Sabathia said. “I didn’t like it when it first came out and we went out in the off-season. These guys are ready to go and most of them are year-round. I think so [Cole] And everyone is ready to go. I don’t think this will be a problem, especially for him. He’s super professional. ”