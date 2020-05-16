Giants DeAndre Baker ‘acquitted of any charges’: lawyer

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker faces serious charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault following an incident in the Miami area – allegations that could put him in jail and end his football career.

Baker’s lawyer, however, said, “We believe our client is not guilty of any charges.”

Miramar Fla. The police department has issued an arrest warrant for Baker, Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and another man following an incident late Wednesday night. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault.

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grico, told the Miami Herald that he had affidavits from five witnesses that Dunbar was not involved.

Baker’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, She posted a statement on her Instagram account Friday night They are casting doubt on the authenticity of the police report.

As of Friday night, Baker had not yet resorted to police.