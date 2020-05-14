Giants’ Saquon Barkley looks at the Christian McCaffrey deal

Good for Christian McCaffrey.

This is the idea of ​​a very avid Giants player.

Why not? If this is true, the rising tide will lift all boats, setting up a market for McCaffrey NFL running backs that will increase economic waters for all, including Saquon Barkley.

“When Christian signed that big deal, the first thing on my mind was I was happy for him,” Barkley said in a zoom call Wednesday. “He deserves it.”

McCaffrey was the highest grosser in NFL history last month when the Panthers opened the coffers on a four-year, $ 64 million contract. An average of 16 million a year is hard to beat.

Maybe Barkley can do it. As the No. 2-overall pick in the 2018 draft, he signed a four-year deal valued at .1 31.1 million. He will make a base salary of 3 3.3 million in 2020 and 7 4.7 million in 2021. The Giants could secure Barkley by selecting his fifth-year option for 2022. Prior to that, the plan to extend his contract – as long as he was produced and that the player of the generation “touched the hand of God” – was super healthy, as superstar general manager Dave Gettleman iced for him.

“For me, I’m a big believer in taking care of the little things first,” said Barkley. “Right now, it’s coming to meetings. I’m trying to be the best leader and best player I can. If you take care of it, everything will take care of itself. ”

Barkley, 23, ran for 1,307 yards and caught 91 passes for 721 yards and became the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie after 15 touchdowns. He missed three games last season with a high ankle sprain, lacked full strength to stretch and was able to get 1,003 rushing yards, 52 receptions for 438 yards and a total of eight touchdowns.

“I always think there’s something to prove,” said Barkley.

Barkley, a hunker at his home in New Jersey, can work in a private gym hanging out in his basement while riding the COVID-19 pandemic. When he learned of the new playbook designed by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, he did not see that there were any similar plays with Ezekiel Elliott’s success when Garrett was the Cowboys’ head coach.

Elliott has yet to surpass the 1,631 rushing yards he earned as a rookie in 2016, but he has 5,405 yards in his four-year career, with two rushing titles.

“He’s very productive,” Barkley said. “I have always believed and taught myself to believe. Every year I am going to try and improve, and I feel not only the offense committed by Jason Garrett but also my work ethic and my peers around me. ”

Barkley said he is looking forward to watching a tape of Elliott’s highlights, and those plays will soon be called for him. Barkley also reaches out to Elliott, but only when he learns more about the new offense.