Global cases of the coronavirus novel crossed the 5 million mark early Thursday, nearly five months after the first infection was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus has spread to more people within six months than severe flu cases every year.

U.S. The highest number of COVID-19 cases were recorded, with a total of more than 1,551,853 infections and at least 93,439 deaths from the virus.

However, a new phase in the spread of the virus took place last week, with Latin America recently outpacing the U.S. and Europe, accounting for the vast majority of new cases every day.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, Brazil – South America’s most populous country – recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom as the world’s third largest outbreak. They now have more than 291,579 coronavirus cases and at least 18,859 deaths from the virus.

As of two weeks ago, there were only 125,000 cases in the country, which were reported in the US.

Latin America accounts for about a third of the 91,000 COVID-19 cases reported earlier this week Reuters. Europe and the US each account for just over 20 percent.

The Coronavirus killed at least 328,172 people as of Thursday morning, which is 424 times more likely to have died during the 2003 SARS outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This number is likely to be higher due to limited testing in many countries around the world.

Over the past 24 hours, the WHO has reported over 100,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day since the epidemic began.

“We have a long way to go in this pandemic,” Director General Tedros Adanam Ghebreyesas said at a news conference. “We are very concerned about the growing number of cases in low- and middle-income countries.”

According to Reuters, about one million new cases are reported every two weeks. The first death from the virus took just under three months to reach one million cases after state media reported on Wuhan on January 11.