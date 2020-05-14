Glover Teixeira surprised Smith at the UFC’s 2nd Jacksonville show

Jacksonville, Fla. – Glover Teixeira dominated Anthony Smith and eventually stopped him with punches at the start of the fifth round on Wednesday night, succeeding in overcoming the UFC’s second appearance since the Coronavirus pandemic returned to action.

Heavyweight veteran Ben Rothwell won a spectacular split-decision victory over Owens St. Prix, and Drew Dobber stopped fellow lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez for eight days with punches in the second round of three UFC cards. Memorial Arena.

The promotion returned last Saturday with UFC 249 after an eight-week hiatus. Upon his return, the UFC set up elaborate protocols for health and safety, and veteran fighter Zachary Souza was suspended from the show last weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19 with two cornermen.

The second show went off without a positive COVID-19 test and more masks were seen on UFC staff inside and outside Wednesday. Middleweight Carl Roberson’s match with Marvin Vettori was canceled when Roberson was hospitalized overnight after falling ill, but the illness was related to his weight loss and not the coronavirus, according to the UFC.

The UFC’s third appearance in Jacksonville on Saturday night is on ESPN Plus, led by veteran heavyweights Alistair Ovarim and Walt Harris.

UFC hopes to start fighting back home cards in Las Vegas later this month, but awaits clearance from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The 40-year-old Teixeira (31-7) was shocked at the fourth successive victory. He took control with strikes in the second round and finished Smith several times while dominating the next two rounds.

Teixeira finally made it to the final round of 1:04, making its first stop since 2017 with punches.

“It’s not how hard you hit,” Teixeira said. “You have to work hard and come forward. … That guy hit like a truck, but I shook my head a lot. I worked very hard. “

Smith (33-15) was in the cage for the first time since he had to fight an intruder at his family home in Nebraska last month. He lost a close fight with Jon Jones last year for the light heavyweight title and Teixeira was great after the opening minutes.

By the end of the third round, Smith appeared to be damaged beyond repair, but his corner refused to stop the fight after the third or fourth rounds. The fight in his corner did not stop even when Smith said, “My teeth are coming out.”

The 38-year-old Rothwell (38-12) made his 50th professional bout with St. Preux (24-14) back and forth, going up to the heavyweight after the former light heavyweight title contender lost his three. The last five fights. Rothwell has improved to 2-2 since returning from a two-year doping suspension.

Dobber (23-9) is Justin Gaitje’s training partner, winning the UFC Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 249 with Tony Ferguson’s electrification stop.

Dobber has lived up to Gaitje’s criteria with a fantastic performance through dynamic strikes to force Hernandez’s (11-3) stop.

“Coming from a Muay Thai background, I struggled with constantly moving guys,” Dobber said. “I didn’t try to push myself. I try to beat it often. The more times you hit a person on the chin, the more likely he is to fall. “

UFC’s 41-year-old career leader in heavyweight victories, Andrei Arlovsky, decided on Philip Lins for his second victory in seven fights.

Earlier, Ricky Simon achieved the biggest success of his UFC career by a split decision over veteran Ray Borg. The flyweights gave their lively fight a break with good-natured garbage talk, which could be heard from the silent arena on the television broadcast.