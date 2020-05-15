GM, who won the former Yankees World Series title, died at the age of 74

Former Yankees player and general manager Bob Watson died at his Houston home Thursday night after a long battle with kidney disease at the age of 74, the Astros said.

Watson was general manager of the Yankees from 1995-1998, leading the Bombers to the World Series title in 1996, their first championship since 1978. He became the first African American GM to win the championship.

He played for the Bombers for three seasons from 1980-82.

Watson was the first baseman and ieldfielder in his 19-year Major League career, starting in 1969, including the top 14 with the Astros. Watson, a Houston general manager, has been in the baseball profession for more than six decades.

The two-time All-Star also posted solid offensive numbers in his career. He is a career .295 hitter, with 184 homers and 989 RBIs. He hit 1,826 hits.

“This is a very sad day for the Astros and for everyone in baseball The Astros said in a statement. “Bob Watson has enjoyed a distinguished and remarkable career in Major League Baseball for over six decades, including success as a player, coach, general manager and MLB executive.”

Watson later served as vice president of discipline and rules and on-field operations for Major League Baseball before retiring in 2010.

Watson has a wife, Carol, a daughter, Kelly, and his son, Keith.