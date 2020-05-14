Goldman Sachs issued a warning about US unemployment

Economists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a report to Wall Street Bank clients that their labor market forecast was “expected to result in more workers losing their jobs and most of them being classified as unemployed.”

Goldman Sachs previously estimated the unemployment rate at 15%. The new figures are based on government statistics, a first glimpse of the reopening process and new big data sources, the bank said.

The federal government’s monthly unemployment figures date back to 1948. Current unemployment is at a record high monthly rate.

Annual data for 1929 show that the unemployment rate during the Great Depression was an average of 24.9% in 1933.

The real unemployment rate , Which captures the percentage of Americans seeking a job, but quit trying to find one, rose to 22.8% in April. That’s up from 8.7% the month before.

Goldman Sachs warned Wednesday that the real unemployment rate would be at 35%, up 29% from the bank’s previous projection.

This is worse than what the White House can say publicly. President Donald Trump’s senior financial adviser Kevin Hassett told CNN last week that the real unemployment rate is expected to reach 25% before the “hopeful” fall after the transition period this summer.

No matter where the unemployment peaks, economists warn that it will take years, perhaps more than a decade, to get the unemployment rate back to pre-crisis levels. Goldman Sachs expects the unemployment rate to be 10% by the end of 2020. For context, it fits the worst level of the Great Depression. By the end of 2021, Goldman Sachs will see unemployment above 8%.

Reopening the economy

Some states have had terrible expectations as they begin to reopen their economies, which is at risk of giving a pandemic new life.

“The consequences are really serious,” states Anthony Fauci, the country’s epidemiologist, said Tuesday if states reopen before the White House issued guidelines.

Goldman Sachs said the reopening process presents risks in both positive and negative directions.

For example, the reopening of China suggests that “it is possible to recover quickly.”

Goldman also upgraded its GDP estimates as states eased lockdown orders. The bank now expects 29% faster annual growth in the third quarter, up from 19% previously.

“With the process of reopening now in many US states, we are more confident that large-scale operations will return very soon,” the report said.

‘Spot effects’

This does not mean that the U.S. economy will ever return to pre-crisis times.

Goldman’s call for a faster recovery than usual leaves the US economy with an output gap that measures the difference between real and potential growth of three percentage points by the end of 2021.

The reopening process poses serious health and financial challenges. Health experts warn that coronavirus infections may return if they do not follow social distance.

And Goldman identified several “serious health risks”: limited evidence of how effective measures are in some states, such as “insufficient testing and contact tracing”, reopening of high-risk sectors, and social distance.

Similarly, there are concerns that the economic damage caused by the pandemic cannot be easily mitigated – despite efforts by the federal government to help businesses and households.

“Chronic impairment can have serious scarring effects, such as permanent layoffs and business closures that delay recovery,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote.