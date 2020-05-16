Google Chrome now allows users to group their tabs

The tech giant is developing a new tool to handle tabs on it Chrome browser And group them, it announced on Wednesday.
Users can right-click on tabs to add to groups, and then label those groups with a custom name, color, emoji, or a combination of the three, said Chrome engineer Edward Jung Blog post. Google’s initial research showed some popular ways people can group their tabs – by item, by imperative (“ASAP,” “this week” or “later”) or by progress (“not started,” “in progress” or “complete”).
“Tab groups are customizable so you can decide how to use them,” says Jung.
. (The editor of this story currently opens 18 tabs in one window).
Although tab managers are not a new concept – such as services OneTab, Cluster And Toby Offer Chrome extensions for this purpose, for example – this is the first time Google has offered its own.
This feature has been tested by Google for months and is currently only available in the beta version of Chrome. The company will add it to a new version of Chrome starting next week, releasing it regularly without affecting the “stability and performance” of the browser.
One thing Google does not change, however, is the joy of closing dozens of tabs when you are done with something.
