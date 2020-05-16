Google Chrome now allows users to group their tabs

The tech giant is developing a new tool to handle tabs on it Chrome browser And group them, it announced on Wednesday.

Users can right-click on tabs to add to groups, and then label those groups with a custom name, color, emoji, or a combination of the three, said Chrome engineer Edward Jung Blog post . Google’s initial research showed some popular ways people can group their tabs – by item, by imperative (“ASAP,” “this week” or “later”) or by progress (“not started,” “in progress” or “complete”).

“Tab groups are customizable so you can decide how to use them,” says Jung.

