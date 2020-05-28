GOP activists worry that Trump will lose both the presidency and the Senate majority

Today, that view has radically changed.

“Put it this way, I am very happy that my boss is not on the ballot this cycle,” said a top GOP Senate aide.

Republican strategists are increasingly concerned that Trump is going to be defeated in November and that he could pull down other Republicans with him.

Seven GOP activists not directly involved in the president’s reelection campaign told CNN that Trump’s response to the pandemic and the subsequent economic collapse have hurt his bid for a second time – and these effects have started to hurt Republicans more widely. Some of these activists were asked not to be identified to speak more honestly.

Many say that the public election showing Trump nominee Democratic nominee Joe Biden mirrors what they find in their own private elections, and that this trend is bleeding into key Senate races. Maintaining 23 Senate seats in 2020 is already a difficult task for the GOP. The task of defending its 3-seat majority has been made difficult by the epidemic. States such as Arizona and North Carolina, once considered the home of the winning Senate races, are now in danger.

Trump himself is being vigilant on issues. Politico reported this week Two of Trump’s own political advisers, Corey Lewandowski and David Bassi, warned the president last week that his support for some swing states was falling.

All this reveals how difficult it is to run for a Republican position almost anywhere in 2020. Strategists who spoke to CNN worry that Trump has become a liability for Republicans.

A few months ago, they were confident in the party’s prospects, and many strategists who spoke to CNN had lowered their expectations, and now speaking in terms of reducing what they were concerned about could be a wipeout for the GOP. It was hoping for a minor rather than a devastating defeat, the equivalent of Mitt Romney’s narrow loss in 2012, when Republicans lost two Senate seats, eight more than John McCain’s performance four years ago.

“Republican candidates need something like Romney in ’12 and McCain in ’08,” said Liam Donovan, a GOP strategist in Washington.

The widespread fear among Republicans is that this election will be a referendum on Trump’s performance during the pandemic. The effect is devastating by discouraging Republican believers and turning off swing voters.

That two-punch could push the GOP to power in Washington – and there are strategists who hope the presidential reelection team can successfully turn the race between Trump and undeserved Biden.

That effort was hard to come by in the wake of the pandemic that destroyed many of the economic gains that Republicans hoped would set the stage for their reelection.

“He (Trump) cannot change this,” said the Republican strategist. “It’s not a political opponent. It’s not going away. And he doesn’t always have to deal with something like this.”

There is some evidence that Trump did not get much of the blame for the recession. In a recent CNN poll , Since the beginning of May, Trump has a 45% approval rating overall. While only 42% approve of how he handled the pandemic, 50% said they still agree with Trump’s handling of the economy.

The Trump campaign has argued that Americans trust the president when it comes to managing the economy, and that they will elect him as the leader of the recovery.

“The economic message resonates strongly, especially at a time like this,” said Tim Murtagh, Trump’s campaign communications director. “President Trump is clear to restore us to that position. He did it once and he will do it again.”

Still, the concern of Republicans beyond Trump’s orbit is that if there are no signs that the economy is turning a corner by November, it will be an impossible argument for the Trump campaign.

“The lack of some sort of V-shaped recovery makes many people think he’s dead in the water,” said the Republican strategist.

The Trump Party

Trump solidified his position in the party four years after winning the GOP nomination. Republicans in Congress have made it difficult to distance themselves from opposing his base. That is, the risks that Republican operatives take away from voters who consider the GOP but dislike the president.

“It’s a very, very harsh environment. If you have a college degree and you live in suburbia, you don’t want to vote for us,” said one longtime Republican congressional campaign adviser, who has serious concerns about bleeding support from seniors and self-described independent men.

The main concern of the party, some of these Republicans, is to hold its Senate majority. Senate candidates need to appeal to suburban voters who turned to Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections as a reaction against Trump.

That goal is complicated by Republican candidates voting for the presidency, and the state does not expect the Trump campaign to win. The GOP Sense. Corey Gardner in Colorado and Susan Collins in Maine cannot afford the depressed Trump base in their states, even though they are playing their independent identities to win over the swing voters.

Concern for Republicans goes beyond endangering bureaucrats – including Sense. Martha McCauley of Arizona and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Donovan said that in a bad year for Trump, GOP-dominated Senate seats in Georgia and Montana could be in trouble.

Distance from the President

In the meantime, the Crate Economy has intensified the need for Republican senators to separate themselves from Trump and his record in subtle ways. Scott Reid, political director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a veteran of Republican campaigns, said the presidential campaign was “always” a referendum on the current and his party.

If the economy fails to improve this summer, or if another wave of the virus emerges, it will be too little for Republicans, but the GOP is not necessarily doomed, Reed said. Congress has had a relative boom in popularity – 31% support In the latest Gallup poll , The highest in a decade – thanks for the financial relief.

Reid said Trump should also take advantage of pro-Trump Republicans in their states, rather than explicitly alienating them, as well as their individualized, localized achievements and areas where Trump is independent of them.

Gardner, for example, “Chief Architect.” The Trump administration announced last year that it plans to relocate the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Land Management to Colorado. The first-term GOP senator made the decision as a bipartisan victory for the Western states, where Gardner’s victory over federal bureaucracy, and Washington’s bureaucracy. It also has the benefit of being largely unrelated to Trump or the financial crisis.

In her fifth campaign, Collins was more concerned with her established political identity as an independent centrist. Her most recent TV ad Georgetown University’s Lugar Center has named her “most bipartisan US senator” for the seventh consecutive year.

The line has been met with the most consistent criticism from Democrats – ranging from court appointments to health care to the Trump administration, to the acquittal of the president on impeachment – without denying Trump himself.

Republicans have pointed out that, while Democrats and progressive interest groups have already spent millions on TV and digital advertising, the GOP and its own affiliated PACs have not yet fully engaged in aerial war on Democratic challengers.

“Despite being heavily overshadowed by liberal dark money groups, Republicans still do well to keep the Senate majority in the fall,” said Jesse Hunt, spokeswoman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The Trump campaign has eased the worries of down-ballot Republicans, giving the consolidated GOP the best chance of winning across the board in November.

“Any candidate who wants to win will run for president,” said Erin Perrin, the Trump campaign’s deputy communications director. “He has the energy, the enthusiasm and the grass roots infrastructure. If you’re a candidate, you want to be part of that movement.”

Republican experts say that the President’s adherence to the encouraging message of bringing the country back from the pandemic can be very helpful.

“When he does exactly three days in a row, it really increases his numbers,” Reed said. “We need command performance on message discipline.”