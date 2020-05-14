Gregory McMichael resigned from police service prior to the Arbury shooting

A former Georgia policeman charged in the shooting death of Ahmed Arbury, according to a new report, was forcibly and forcibly and forfeited his police certification for failing to complete gun training.

Gregory McMichael, 64, a former Glynn County police and investigator with the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office, was suspended a year before Arbury’s shooting on February 23 – and unable to complete the required police training between 2005 and six. 2010, The The Washington Post reported Thursday.

McMichael, who retired in June, was suspended last year for “failing to conduct training for 2018” – his second suspension while serving as an investigator in the local prosecutor’s office. First, in January 2006, for an unknown infraction, the outlet said.

McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, are white and are now being held on murder charges in Black Jagger’s death.

Arbury, 25, was unarmed when he was driving through the Brunswick neighborhood, where the McMichaels blocked their way with their pickup truck. Travis McMichael got out of the truck with a shotgun and confronted Arbury, who was killed with two point-blank shots during the fight.

No charges were filed in the case until last week, when a cellphone video of the horrific encounter surfaced that provoked national outrage.

This week, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr called for an investigation into local prosecutors who tried to cover up the case – including former Gregory McMichael boss and Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson.

Johnson wrote to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council in 2004 for failing to carry out the required training, saying, “This situation is very disturbing to me and to investigator McMichael,” the Post reported.

But two Glynn County commissioners said Johnson ordered police not to arrest McMichels after the shooting.