Greta Thunberg: Coronavirus pandemic ‘child rights crisis’, she told CNN Town Hall

“It’s always the most vulnerable people in any crisis, and it’s the kids,” she said.

“Especially in the Global South, people in the poorest parts of the world, especially those living in conflict zones and refugee camps,” she said.

Thunberg, who appeared in a CNN coronavirus town hall hosted by Anderson Cooper and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, addressed misinformation about the disease and how it is believed that Kovid-19 only affects the elderly.

“Yes, it affects the elderly a lot, but we must also remember that this is a child rights crisis,” she warned, “because children are increasingly vulnerable in societies.”