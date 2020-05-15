Greta Thunberg: Coronavirus pandemic ‘child rights crisis’, she told CNN Town Hall

“It’s always the most vulnerable people in any crisis, and it’s the kids,” she said.
“Especially in the Global South, people in the poorest parts of the world, especially those living in conflict zones and refugee camps,” she said.
Thunberg, who appeared in a CNN coronavirus town hall hosted by Anderson Cooper and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, addressed misinformation about the disease and how it is believed that Kovid-19 only affects the elderly.
“Yes, it affects the elderly a lot, but we must also remember that this is a child rights crisis,” she warned, “because children are increasingly vulnerable in societies.”
“Children get the virus and they spread it too.”
A role model for many teenagers around the world, 17-year-old Thunberg was isolated from her family earlier this year after she was believed to have contracted the virus – though she was never tested.
In her native Sweden, “you don’t get tested unless you need medical help,” she explained.
However, Thunberg is self-sufficient because, she says, it is “the right thing to do.”
Despite what she described as mild symptoms, she posted on social media about raising awareness about the virus and the appropriate action to be taken.
“Most people don’t even notice they have symptoms and they can spread the virus without even knowing it,” she said.
“So we have to be extra careful, because most of our actions can be the difference between life and death.”
She explained that the money will be used by UNICEF’s coronavirus emergency program to provide supplies such as soap, masks, hygiene kits and gloves.
“We talk about washing our hands and being at home, but for most people in the world, they don’t have access to clean water or sanitation, soap,” she said.
“They may not even have a home to live in.”
“That is why we need to help people who are most vulnerable to this crisis in the Global North than we think,” she said.
Despite sounding the alarm on the virus, Thunberg said he sees a silver lining in all of this.
“People are beginning to realize that we are actually dependent on science and need to listen to scientists and experts.
“I believe it applies to other crises, such as the climate crisis and the environmental crisis,” she said.
Thunberg’s appearance in CNN’s Coronavirus Town Hall has provoked criticism from some, claiming she is not an expert on the virus. However, the teens made it clear on Twitter that she does not always look like an expert or that she is not one. Instead, she is an activist with a large number of young people and is trying to shed a light on the impact this virus will have on future generations.
