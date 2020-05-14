Greta Thunberg denies appearing on CNN panel as ‘expert’

Greta Thunberg on Thursday denied that she was missing the “expert” ability at the CNN Coronavirus Town Hall – because the network faces criticism for the inclusion of the teenager as a public health professional.

The 17-year-old insisted that she only be interviewed about her activism as part of a program called “Coronavirus Facts and Fears”.

“I was interviewed on CNN tonight about the new campaign to support @UNICEF during COVID-19 and how to be an activist in a changed world by Coronavirus,” said Thunberg Writes on Twitter. “I think some people thought I was going to be on the panel of experts. That never happened.”

Other guests include the weather activist, former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius, 71, and Richard Besser, 60, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m an activist. People who claim I’m an expert on the phone are trying to make fun of me, ”Thunberg said. “My message is always to unite behind science and to listen to experts.”

Journalist Yashar Ali blamed CNN Wednesday for Thunberg’s position on the show Asked his 619,000 Twitter followers, “What place does Greta Thunburg have in this town hall?”

“I understand that, but it’s a panel of top health professionals and managers,” he writes. “The climate activist fits in a different panel. She’s not a meteorologist. It’s a matter of placement.”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.