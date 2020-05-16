Growing seas are turning Miami’s highland into a hot property

In Miami these days, it’s all about elevation, elevation, elevation.

While some scientific models predict that polar ice will melt by at least 10 feet above sea level by 2100, only 12 inches can make Miami 15% of the population, and most of that beachside property is one of America’s most valuable.

Even now, as the “King Tides” bubble through Florida’s porous limestone, fish are pushed into the sewers and into the streets, and residents are discovering that their city is built on fossils, ridges and valleys.

“The water goes back to the same places it flooded ages ago,” said Sam Purkis, chair of the University of Miami’s Department of Geosciences. “The irony is that what happened 125,000 years ago now dictates what happens to your home.”

The fierce violations between city blocks represent the difference between survival and decline, and the rising cost of elevation is leading to a marked shift in community activism and municipal budgets.

Neighbors in Pinecrest formed America’s first underwater homeowners association (complete with elevation yard signs) and the oceanographer was named president.

Miami Beach residents are spending more on elevating roads, upgrading pumps and changing building codes to increase their buildings by five feet.

But in immigrant neighborhoods like the working-class, Little Haiti, year-to-year sea-level rise is a daily struggle, and many people are unaware that they live three feet higher than the wealthiest people in Miami. Beach.

That’s what they found when developers started calling everywhere.

“They’re calling from China and Venezuela. They’re coming here with money cases!” Said Marilyn Bastin, a community organizer and longtime resident. “Little Haiti’s attraction is that we thought it was close to downtown, close to two airports and close to the beach. Unbeknownst to us, we were high altitude.”

Pointing out a row of vacant stores, she said she was forced by rising rents to remove the names of about a dozen small business owners who had unwittingly taken Loblaw’s offers without understanding Miami’s housing crisis.

“If you sell your home in Little Haiti, you think you’re in for a big deal, and that happens after you sell it, and then you realize, ‘Oh, I can’t buy it elsewhere.’

After pricing from three separate buildings for her community center and day school, Little Haiti has embarked on plans to build an extensive $ 1 billion Magic City development, including a resort, high-end retail stores, high-rise apartments and a local investors’ consortium including the founder of Cirque du Soleil by

Magic City developers are insisting that they have chosen the site based on elevation.

They promised to save the spirit of Little Haiti and give the community 31 million for affordable housing and other activities, but this was not enough for Bastian. “This is actually a plan to annihilate Little Haiti,” she said. “This is where immigration and climate gentrification ide collide.”

She fought with all of the protesters and handwritten signs, but after a debate that lasted until 1 am, the commissioners were allowed a 3-0 vote in late June.

“The whole area we’ve taken is industrial,” says Max Schlar, VP and development team member with Plaza Equity Partners. “There is no real thriving economy around these warehouses or empty space, so our goal is to create that economy.

“Can we air everyone? Not 100%. It’s not possible. It’s not realistic. But we listened to them.”

He repeated a promise to give $ 6 million to the Little Haiti Community Trust before the land was broken up, and he agreed to call the complex, now Magic City Little Haiti, as a sign of at least one demand.

While Bastian is mourning the defeat, her neighbor and fellow manager Leonie Hermantin welcomed the investment and hopes for the best. “Even if Magic City didn’t arrive today, the speed of gentrification is so fast that our people won’t be able to buy houses here anyway,” she said with resigned head-shaking. “Magic City is not the government. Affordable housing policies should come from the government.”

“(Climate Gentrification) is something that we are closely examining,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told me. “But we haven’t seen any direct evidence of this yet.”

Suarez, who passionately advocates for climate mitigation plans and helped secure the $ 400 million Miami Forever Bond, was approved by voters to fund measures to protect the city from high seas and strong storms.

“We created our first phase of Miami Forever, a sustainability fund for people to renovate their homes so that they can stay on their property without having to sell it,” he says.

But the fund, which is relatively small at $ 15 million, is not enough to meet the growing housing crisis with each heat wave and hurricane, with one-fourth of the city’s residents living below the poverty level.

This is just one example of what is happening in Little Haiti “Climate Apartheid” is ahead of the United Nations warning There is a chasm between the rich and the backward poor who can protect themselves from the impact of climate change.

Philip Alston, UN Special Reporter on Poverty and Human Rights, said there is already evidence of how the climate crisis affects the rich and the poor differently.

And he points out that most people who suffer are the least responsible. “Conversely, while people in poverty are only responsible for a fraction of global emissions, they bear the burden of climate change and have the least ability to defend themselves,” Alston wrote last month.