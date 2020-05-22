Gui Khuri: An 11-year-old skateboarder turned historic 1080 degrees

For more than two decades, Tony Hawk was the first person to turn a 900-degree turn, Guy Khoury achieved this feat – completing three full spins in the air at the top of the ramp – in his grandmother’s back garden.
In 2012, American Tom Sharr achieved a 1080 on a mega ramp, which allows skaters to jump higher and faster than a vertical ramp.
“Oh my god I’m just like what happened now,” Khoury told Reuters.
“I landed my first 540, my first 720 and my first 900 and now I can finish 1080 – the youngest of all and the first person to land now [a 1080] On the vertical ramp. “
Khuri, who was just eight years old when he made his first 900 landing, completed his latest maneuver on the ramp he built in his grandmother’s garden in Curitiba, southern Brazil.
His father said Khoury had too much time to concentrate on skating, which means schools in Brazil have closed due to the coronavirus epidemic.
“Now he is more at home, he eats better and he has more time to train and he can focus more on training, which helps,” his father, Ricardo Khoury, told Reuters.
“He has the opportunity to train here. If he doesn’t [the skate park] … He’s stuck at home like everyone else and can’t play. So loneliness helped his vision. “
Skating legend Hawk became the first person to land 900 on a vertical ramp in the 1999 X Games in San Francisco.
Khuri said he plans to continue the 1080 practice so that it can be used in future competitions.
“Skating has really crept into mainstream culture,” Hawke told CNN Sport last year.
“It’s got tremendous in terms of acceptance and participation and global awareness.
“There are skate scenes in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Thailand and some parts of Africa. When I started skating, I never expected it. It’s pretty much Southern California and that’s about it.”
