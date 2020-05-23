‘Haircut Night in America’ is here to protect you

The network has announced a new one-hour special titled “Haircut Night in America”.
Undoubtedly, this is the most useful event of our time, and is hosted by married actors Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.
Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Van and hockey superstar PK Subban – as well as frontline healthcare workers from their homes with the perfect DIY haircut. Yes, color and styling are included.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, “Haircut Night in America” was produced remotely.
“Because most salons and barbershops are closed while the US is under shelter, many Hirsute people are losing their regularly scheduled salon appointments, and now they need expert advice on how to control their unruly humans,” according to campaign materials.
“After nearly three months of social distance,” he says, “it’s time for people to take hair care into their own hands. In ‘Haircut Night in America’, top stylists guide celebrities on ‘cut’. -A tall ‘reveals the final look from their homes and regardless of the outcome. “
The special airs Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
