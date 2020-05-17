‘Hamilton’ is coming to Disney + in July

Walt Disney Company, music creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kyle made the announcement Tuesday.

Miranda, Seller and Kyle will serve as producers for the film and Kyle will direct.

“I’m very pleased with how beautiful Tommy Kyle brought ‘Hamilton.’

“As the world turns upside down, I am very grateful to Disney and Disney for reimagining and releasing our release on the 4th of July this year. I am very grateful to all the fans who asked for it, and I am very happy that we are able to do this. I am very proud of this show. I can’t wait to see you do this. “

Image of the Very popular music Billed as a “live capture”, it “transports audiences into the Broadway show world, especially intimate.”

“No other artistic masterpiece in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’ – an inspiring and fascinating story told and demonstrated in a powerful creative way. This story of leadership, stability, and unity against hope, love and negative forces, in light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world. Energy-related and effective, ”says The Th Executive Chairman Robert A. lt Disney Company. Igor said in a statement.

“We are delighted to be bringing this phenomenon to Disney + on Independence Day, and we have the wonderful Lynn-Manuel Miranda and team behind ‘Hamilton’ to thank for allowing more than a year to go as planned.”

It won 11 Tony Awards, Grammy, Oliver Award and Pulitzer.