‘Hannah Godsby: Douglas’ review: Comic feels the pressure of her success in ‘Nanette’ follow-up

Her latest show goes on and on and on, to make sure the various parts of it affect the audience. Like “Nanet,” she adds another level of comedy by letting the listener in her carefully constructed blueprint, almost like a special effects artist inviting you into her workshop.
She’s brave, or at least if it doesn’t look like a re-publication of her previous work. While some very funny bits, insightful observations, and yes, personal information spanned along the way, perhaps nothing came of her first crude intensity.
In “Nannette,” which was broken by word of mouth from the Netflix universe, Gatsby gave notice that she intended to confront audiences with her story. If that makes you uncomfortable, the message goes, look in the mirror.
Here, the ace of deeper resonance than the average stand-up special is shot in Godsby’s action. And that’s a high bar to clear.
Appreciative audiences, in particular, are not particularly concerned. From that standpoint, “Douglas” is certainly not a disappointment, but the telegraphic goals – from the anti-vaccination group (“polio is bad!”) To Louis Cicke, in particular, more broadly to paternalism and misfortune – do not convey the same sense of risk.
Of course, the list of comedians who can fix things with Godsby’s social commentary and lacerating wit remains a small club, especially if it is limited to current practitioners. And the unique nature of her voice, under lesbian powerfully addressing discrimination, extends beyond her thickly articulated delivery.
During the above introduction, Gatsby takes on her critics, including those who ridiculed her “Nanette” as a “glorious TED talk.”
“Douglas” can be many things, but it certainly isn’t. The unique experience provided by “Nanet” demonstrates what the biggest challenge for any exhibitor to face after the artistic and commercial breakthrough is what to do for Encore.
“Hannah Godsby: Douglas” premieres on Netflix on May 26.
Leave a Comment