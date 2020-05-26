‘Hannah Godsby: Douglas’ review: Comic feels the pressure of her success in ‘Nanette’ follow-up

The Australian comic essentially begins by recapturing that phenomenon “Nanette” – A searing, deeply personal introduction to her life experience – witty about wisdom, with purpose on the back, exhausting all that self-revealing material and trauma in a great big blast.

Her latest show goes on and on and on, to make sure the various parts of it affect the audience. Like “Nanet,” she adds another level of comedy by letting the listener in her carefully constructed blueprint, almost like a special effects artist inviting you into her workshop.

She’s brave, or at least if it doesn’t look like a re-publication of her previous work. While some very funny bits, insightful observations, and yes, personal information spanned along the way, perhaps nothing came of her first crude intensity.

In “Nannette,” which was broken by word of mouth from the Netflix universe, Gatsby gave notice that she intended to confront audiences with her story. If that makes you uncomfortable, the message goes, look in the mirror.