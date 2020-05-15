Hawaii discourages tourists from coming to the state until June

(CNN) – If you are planning At the start of a summer vacation in Hawaii this year, the state governor hopes to make you think twice.

The state has been criticized by visitors for failing to comply with the quarantine, in some cases telling them to abandon the Scafloss Islands altogether. The quarantine rule was established in mid-March, and Igey said tourists cancel their trip for at least 30 days.

Any traveler visiting Hawaii will be forced to self-detain for 14 days, which means visitors must stay in their hotel rooms or residence for two weeks before the sanctions are lifted.

Newcomers are required to fill out documentation that lists their contact and lodging information, and agree that violating custody is a criminal offense that can result in a $ 5,000 fine and up to a year in jail. According to the state Department of Transportation

“These actions are tremendous, but necessary, to flatten the curve and lay the foundation for our recovery,” Ige said.

Police have arrested a number of visitors, including a new couple on their honeymoon, for ignoring the state’s emergency epidemic of 14 days of self-incarceration.

“We, like many in the United States, are facing this pandemic challenge,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell told CNN. “But right now, we see the journey has been brought about by the virus, and we want people not to come in until it’s safe to travel again.”

According to John Hopkins University, there are 637 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in Hawaii. There are at least 1,419,863 coronavirus cases in the US, with at least 85,964 deaths.

CNN’s Josh Campbell and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.