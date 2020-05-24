He said ‘I don’t remember what he did yesterday’

“I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,” said Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for President Trump Sunday in a new interview.

When asked what Trump thought was a “strong feature” of Biden in the Sinclair Broadcasting syndicated “Full Measure News” interview, Trump couldn’t find a good thing to say.

“I told him the experience, but he didn’t really have the experience, because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump quipped.

“So how was that experience?” He asks.

“He’s been there a long time. He’s never been called a smart guy, ”Trump said.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the comments are circulating as Trump faces a backlash for his return to the golf course, and the American death toll is approaching 100,000.

The 76-day break from golfing during the Trump presidency is a long one.

“I miss it,” Trump said when called to NBC’s coverage of the Charity Skins match featuring Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Ricky Fowler and Matthew Wolf.

“I haven’t really played since this issue that we started,” he told Duryn.

At the same time, with Trump returning to links, Biden tweeted a video on Saturday, justing up clips of President Golfing with emergency responders to Coronavirus.

“About 100,000 people lost their lives, and millions are out of work,” Biden tweeted Saturday. “Meanwhile, the president spends his day golfing.”