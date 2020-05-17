Here are the top moments from the class of 2020 graduation night

Two Graduation Specials Saturday – CNN’s “Class of 2020: In This Together” and LeBron James “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” – were held Saturday to honor graduates.

Israel’s first female prime minister, quoting Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, told Gadot graduates, “Create a self that is happy to live your whole life. The flames of achievement.”

Keegan-Michael Key mentions his famous alternative teacher skit

As one of the most popular alternative teachers, actor Keegan-Michael Key has re-channeled Classic skit from the comedy show “Key & Peele” There he played a teacher who mispronounced common names like Blake and Aaron.

“To the graduates of the 2020 class, congratulations. To all the graduates of the 2020 class, congratulations to the graduates of the 2020 class.”

Bill Clinton tells graduates the world needs it

Former President Bill Clinton told the Class of 2020 that the Kovid-19 pandemic “gave you a graduation you will never forget and it will release you into an uncertain future.”

The world needs you. Your country needs you. Before it spreads, you know that you are entering a world of increasing inequalities and divisions, with people breaking away from them in a rage and fragmented communications system for profit and power. Sid to increase our worst instinct Nga those who have power. It endangers your future, our democracy and our planet, ”he said.

Clinton told the Class of 2020, “I know you’re tough, but you can play it well.”

“With a tough but open mind and a caring heart, you can help keep us together,” he says.

Graduates cannot be defined by loss, said Malala Yousafzai

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai said on Saturday that she was not graduating like the 2020 class.

“We’re not alone,” she says.

Yusufzai called on graduates from around the world to remember that “this crisis may not return to the classroom.”

“The class of 2020 is not defined by what we lost to this virus, but how we respond to it. The world is yours now, and I can’t wait to see what you make of it,” she said.

LeBron James asks graduates not to forget their safety nets

NBA superstar LeBron James told the Class of 2020 “Don’t forget your safety net” of teachers, coaches, pastors, friends and family.

He urged the graduates to “send it back to your community.”

“Class of 2020, I know the last thing you want to hear right now. It’s not my message to you. My message is to stay close to home. Not physically but in other ways,” he said.

James told the Class of 2020, “The world has changed. You decide how we want to rebuild.”

Barack Obama is offering 3 suggestions for the 2020 class

Former President Barack Obama told the Class of 2020 that they have overcome many obstacles, such as illness, losing a parent or having a parent who has lost a job.

As the seniors prepare to graduate, the Kovid-19 hit, Obama said. Despite all obstacles, the Class of 2020 will make him and his wife Michelle Obama proud.

Obama gave three suggestions to the Class of 2020: Don’t be afraid, do what you think is right, and build a community.

“You can’t get it right every time,” Obama said. “You make mistakes, as we all do. But even when you are difficult, when you hear the truth in yourself, people notice when you are uncomfortable. They gravitate towards you and you become part of it.