Here is the US crackdown on Chinese stocks

Earlier this week,China has proposed three sets of rules that make it difficult for companies to go public on that exchange. The Nasdaq also went on to delistIn the wake of the Chinese company’s accounting fraud.

Movements, together President Donald Trump is threatening to impose additional tariffs , Highlights the growing tensions between the two largest economies in the world. Risk is the return of a full-blown trade war, except during this time of a pandemic that is crushing the global economy.

“The list of anti-China actions is growing rapidly in DC,” Ed Mills, a Washington policy analyst at Raymond James, wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

‘Warp Speed’

Despite China’s pressure on Trump, Washington has bipartisan support to counter Beijing, notably criticizing China’s early handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

It states that the Senate bill was passed with unanimous consent, which means a U.S. senator can block it. Nothing was done.

“In the current political climate, some, if any, members of Congress want to look to China for support,” Mills said. “This law is moving at warp speed,” he said.

Alibaba Baba JD.com JD Weibo WB Shares of US-listed Chinese companies, including e-commerce legendsAnd, Fell more than 3% Thursday. Social media company, Which is listed on the Nasdaq, fell 2%.

“This bill protects investors and it is long overdue,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland who introduced the law, told CNN Business. He icted that the law would eventually be passed by his colleagues in the House of Representatives.

“It’s not that we’re choosing China. We want everyone to play by the same rules as they are,” said Van Hollen.

Lack of transparency

The Lakin Coffee Accounting Scandal has brought a new focus on transparency issues associated with US-listed companies from China.

Last month, Lakin shares plunged more than 75%, with an internal investigation revealing the discovery of fictitious transactions. Nosydive has wiped out more than $ 5 billion of the company’s market value, damaging U.S. mother and pop investors in the process. Lakin, who went public a year ago, fired his CEO and chief operating officer on May 12.

Investors often face a lack of transparency when it comes to Chinese stocks. China does not allow US audit watchdogs at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to monitor the audits of companies registered in China and Hong Kong.

“We give Chinese companies the opportunity to exploit hard-working Americans – people who put their retirement and college savings on our exchanges because we don’t insist on checking their books,” said Louisiana Republican Sen. John Neely Kennedy, who introduced the law, in a statement. “There are plenty of markets for fraudsters around the world, but America can’t afford to be one of them.”

The bill would prevent foreign companies from listing on U.S. exchanges unless they comply with US auditors for three consecutive years.

“It is important for investors to know, because ultimately companies controlled by a foreign government are subject to the political aspirations of that government,” said Van Hollen.

US-listed public companies are also required to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government, including the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese IPOs face new roadblocks

Meanwhile, Nasdaq has proposed three new rules that limit the ability of the Chinese companies to go public on the exchange. Among other things, these regulations prevent the listing of small stocks, which are vulnerable to market manipulation, and at least one senior executive or director must have past work experience in a US-listed public company or other relevant background.

Proposed The rules do not specifically target China, it is clear that is their focus. Nasdaq said these terms apply to everyone Companies in “restrictive market” countries with “confidentiality laws, restrictive laws, national security laws … or regulations that restrict access to information by regulators”.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton praised Nasdaq’s efforts to curb IPOs from emerging markets such as China. “Investors should be enthusiastic,” Clayton He told CNBC This week.

Tech Cold War

Although the latest battlefield is on Chinese securities, it is part of a wider war on technology, national security and world domination.

“The Chinese government is playing to win. Why do they believe the technology leadership is the only superpower in the world for the United States,” said David Weld, a capital market expert and former vice president of NASDAQ.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce Huawei has moved to limit capacity , China’s tech crown jewel, making and making semiconductor chips that use American-made software and technology.

Louisiana Senator Kennedy said in a statement: “China is on the glidepath for domination and is cheating at every turn.”

This war cannot be resolved by eliminating Chinese stocks or by more transparent accounting standards. This is part of a deep Cold War that will last for decades, if not decades.