Here’s how it was the first concert to be socially alienated

There are no mosh pits here.

America’s first social-distance concert was held in Arkansas on Monday night, with bassist Gun Frontman Travis McCready set to sit in chairs with masked concerts about six feet away.

The event provided a window into post-pandemic life: at Temple Live in Fort Smith, a number of measures were taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including reducing its capacity from 1,100 to 229; The New York Times reports. Concertgoers need to wear face masks and take their temperature before entering.

Photos from the event show fans seated in groups, called promoters “fan pods”, with a safe distance between the other groups. While walking around the venue, guests have to walk through the designated one-way lanes, which are held by masked concert ushers. Bathrooms also have limited occupancy, with only 10 people allowed at one time.

Despite being only 20% efficient, all 30 Temple Live staff worked in concert to follow social distance measures. Discount stands are protected by special teams of bartenders – one handling money and the other handling drinks – and all drinks must be covered.

The concert was originally scheduled for May 15, three days before the official reopening of Arkansas venues. According to the Times, the promoters wanted the show to go on, but after being hit by a ceasefire, they decided to reschedule the concert on Monday.

Videos have shown that concertgoers are mostly sitting quietly while playing music, but fans are excited to get out of the lockdown.

“Dedicating our right to rock n ‘roll,” One fan posted on Instagram Wearing a Temple Live-Branded Mask.