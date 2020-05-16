His pregnant wife died in a mass shooting in Canada. She wants healthcare workers to have a PPE

“I’m not sure. Now I’m not sure. We’re basically waiting …” Beaton said.

And then there was the catch in his throat, which was loud and clear.

Complicated in ways that could not be imagined by the coronavirus pandemic, Beaton composed brilliantly when he was able to cope with his plight.

His wife Kristen Beaton was assassinated two weeks ago while working as a healthcare worker in rural Nova Scotia. Police say she was A victim of Canada’s deadly mass murder , Dragged by a gunman who acted like an officer.

In all, 22 people lost their lives. The shooter knew and targeted some of his victims; Others, like Kristen, are complete strangers.

In normal times, meaningful hugs from friends and family, there is now a wake-up and funeral for Kristen. But at the moment, none of it is possible.

As Nova Scotia is still on lockdown, as in most parts of Canada, meetings of more than five people are banned. Beaton has decided to discontinue the funeral plan at the moment.

On Sunday, family, friends and strangers were able to help mourn the death of Beaton and his son with a commemorative parade recalling the way Kristen went to work that morning. Dozens of cars joined the slow, steady procession rampage, some pinned to the bumpers and windows with balloons, flowers and notes.

“We’re not rushing it, we make it classy and this is the best we can do with this whole Kovid thing. I mean, we don’t have complete closure, everything is different, right?

Beaton spoke to CNN from his home in Nova Scotia while watching his 3-year-old son Dax play in the yard. He was trying to be strong for his wife and son, but a few moments were too much.

“I’m telling you that I totally missed it at home this morning. I grabbed it together. He had this old cell phone we had. He said he was going to pick up the phone and call his mommy,” Beaton said.

He and Kristen have special plans this week.

“She’s pregnant with my unborn baby,” Beaton said, his throat a moment’s back. “I know in my heart what it would be like if she were here now. We were planning all week as I was leaving too. We were going to prepare a spare room for the baby.”

While paying tribute to the victims of the massacre, Beaton’s appeal was that his wife was dying, which hit a pulse across the country.

“Kristen had only two surgical masks up until her last breath. Kristen had two surgical masks a day until Sunday. That’s all she’s changed,” Beaton said.

As a frontline healthcare worker, Kristen was concerned that she would bring the virus back home to her young child, without adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), which is still in short supply in Canada.

But Canada’s lack of preparations for protecting the elderly is very damaging. The elderly in care homes make up almost half of those who died from Kovid-19 – and workers working in these facilities are dealing with a severe shortage of PPE.

Canadian government and public health officials have described the global competition for protective equipment, such as the “Wild West,” where no rules apply. Canada has established its own supply chain in China and is working to produce more domestically. There is still a shortage of gear for health care workers, such as Kristen, who are looking after vulnerable people in long-term care centers or private homes.

Beaton says Kristen already believes her life is in danger when she leaves for work on the morning of Mass. Her fears were not about the gunman, but an insidious virus she felt could not save her family.

Canadian politicians said Beaton’s plea was heard loud and clear. Beaton told CNN that Nova Scotia’s premiere was his own way of expressing his concerns and that Kristen was proud. He recently spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has assured that he is doing everything he can to get PPE to health workers like Kristen.

There is also help from an unlikely source. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and hockey Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser announced on Twitter that they will work with charities to send a PPE to Nova Scotia in honor of Kristen.

Beaton says the cause deserves a “big mouth” like his, and he hopes his wife’s passionate appeal for protection will change the way health care workers across Canada and beyond.

“Kristen wanted to go to work like everyone else and be safe,” Beaton said. “I want to hear Kristen’s voice when people are listening.”